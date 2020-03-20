Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

California

California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians awoke to a new reality after the governor issued stay-at-home orders for nearly 40 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom was the most sweeping in the country in the effort to curb the pandemic. Normally congested freeways were free of traffic and city streets remained mostly empty Friday. The order was a stunning development and further blow to businesses and workers. California is one of the hardest-hit states with 1,185 confirmed cases and 23 deaths as of Friday. Residents have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently.

PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pacific Gas & Electric have reached a deal for the nation’s largest utility to emerge from bankruptcy triggered by massive liabilities from wildfires. PG&E agreed to overhaul its board and operations and to put the company up for sale if it doesn’t get out of bankruptcy by June 30. PG&E will also commit billions of dollars in additional spending to prevent wildfires, meeting one of Newsom’s critical demands for the plan. The company said that with Newsom’s support it anticipates state regulators’ approval so that it can pay wildfire victims fairly and as soon as possible.

A pot shop at your door: Home delivery surges amid outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has set off an unexpected surge in California’s legal marijuana market. Companies are reporting big jumps in deliveries and sales, as consumers stock up for lockdowns or simply light up in search of relief during anxious times. Industry executive Kyle Kazan says the booming demand for home delivery is “not much different than Amazon.” Sales are up elsewhere in the country, including in Washington state and Colorado. At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have spiked about 30% since last Friday, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures and other measures to deal with the outbreak.

Few homeless off California’s streets as virus spreads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homeless people in California are still popping into each other’s tents and crowding for meals despite authorities imploring people to stay apart to slow the spread of the coronavirus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the state was negotiating with more than 900 hotels to secure rooms for homeless people who are symptomatic or infected. But the ramp-up seemed to be moving slowly and it’s been difficult to get California’s 150,000 people off the streets. The president of the state lodging association says hotel owners are apprehensive. California is under a statewide stay-at-home order and residents have been told not to gather in groups greater than 10.

New restrictions coming on travel between the US and Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials are expected to announce new restrictions on the southern border Friday as they try to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and Mexico have been working on plans to halt much of the cross-border travel without disrupting trade. Officials on both sides of the border say the plan is expected to look much like restrictions already announced on all-but-essential travel and trade between the U.S. and Canada. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says, “We want to make sure that cargo continues, trade continues, heath care workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things” need to stop during this crisis.

As virus grips nation, advocates move to halt evictions

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced a package that he says includes “immediate relief to renters and homeowners” by suspending evictions and foreclosures for 60 days. But the vast majority of renters will not be covered. At least three dozen U.S. cities and states have put in place policies to halt evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs out of concern that economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis will push many families to the brink of homelessness. U.S. housing advocates welcome the measures as good first steps but say people facing eviction and foreclosure prior to the virus outbreak will need much more than temporary forbearance to remain housed.

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

This country is hurting when it comes to medical supplies. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies. Disruptions in the supply chain half a world away and a lack of timely ordering are now leading to deadly delays in replenishing a rapidly dwindling stockpile. The materials are critical to containing the highly contagious coronavirus as emergency rooms and clinics brace for a surge. The United States counts on receiving the vast majority of its medical supplies from China, where the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people.

Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. governors have told the president that their states are in dire need of federal help as they expand measures to contain the coronavirus. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a surge in filling hospital beds could push the state past its capacity to deliver health care in seven to 10 days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the nation’s most populous state and warned it would be short thousands of hospital beds. Governors asked the White House for additional oversight of National Guard units and pleaded with the administration to help them acquire more test kits.

Senators deny trading on virus info as scrutiny mounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public outrage, senators in both political parties are denying that they exploited advance knowledge when they dumped stocks and other financial holdings before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, whose sales of as much as $1.7 million in stocks have come under the most scrutiny, is asking for an ethics probe. But Burr and all the other senators pushed back strongly against suggestions that they used sensitive government information to protect their financial well-being. The senators’ actions have attracted heavy scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life, wiping out jobs and personal wealth.

‘Quarantine shaming’: US navigates radical new social norms

There’s a new type of social policing out there that’s developed almost as quickly as the viral disease that spurred its arrival. It’s called “quarantine shaming,” calling out those who are leaving the house for daily activities or who aren’t abiding by social distancing rules. And it’s part of a new reality for Americans who must navigate a world of rapidly evolving social norms in the age of COVID-19. As schools close and shelter-in-place orders sweep across the U.S., the divide between those taking the orders extra seriously and those trying to live their lives with some semblance of normalcy is growing larger by the day. Complicating matters: What was socially acceptable even 48 hours ago may now be taboo.