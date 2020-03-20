California Mid-State Fair Board separates from current CEO

California

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Board of Directors of the 16th District Agricultural Association announced on Wednesday that they voted to separate from CEO Michael H. Bradley.

The Board announced that Business Assistant Colleen Bojorquez has been named the Interim CEO effective immediately.

The Board has not provided any stated reason for this change in leadership.

Current Board President David Baldwin said, “The entire Board would like to thank Michael Bradley for his numerous contributions and dedicated work in leading and producing previous California Mid-State Fairs, and we wish him the best in the future.”

As of right now, the California Mid-State Fair is still set to take place as scheduled from July 22 to August 2.