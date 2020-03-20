California

Associated Press California Daybook for Friday, Mar. 20.

Friday, Mar. 20 10:00 AM Metro officials detail actions to keep riders and employees safe from coronavirus – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Phillip Washington and several Metro safety, security and asset management officials hold online media briefing on actions Metro is now taking to help protect riders and employees from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Officials detail transit service adjustments and discuss the efforts underway to continue providing Metro Bus and Rail services during this ongoing public health crisis

Weblinks: http://www.metro.net, https://twitter.com/metrolosangeles

Contacts: Dave Sotero, Metro Media Relations, mediarelations@metro.net, 1 213 922 3007

Friday, Mar. 20 10:00 AM CA health leaders detail changes to help people access health care during coronavirus pandemic – California state health officials announce changes in state policy aimed at helping uninsured Californians get coverage during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, via teleconference call

Weblinks: http://www.coveredca.com/, https://twitter.com/CoveredCA

Contacts: Covered California Media, media@covered.ca.gov, 1 916 206 7777

Call-in information: 1 844 767-5651. Confirmation Number: 6735072

Friday, Mar. 20 10:00 AM CA Assemblymember Jim Cooper and Sunkist Growers donate fruit to EGUSD – California state Assemblymember Jim Cooper teams with Sunkist Growers to donate fresh California grown citrus to Elk Grove Unified School District for their school meal program, which is continuing to feed children daily during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Elk Grove Unified School District Food Services, 8389 Gerber Rd., Sacramento, CA

Weblinks: http://www.assembly.ca.gov

Contacts: Skyler Wonnacott , Office of Assemblymember Jim Cooper, skyler.wonnacott@asm.ca.gov, 1 916 319 2009

Friday, Mar. 20 10:00 AM SJ officials give update on need and enforcement of Shelter in Place order – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Chief of Police, Eddie Garcia and City Manager Dave Sykes discuss the importance of residents staying home and how residents can report businesses that are not in compliance with the Shelter in Place order

Location: San Jose Police Department, 201 W Mission St, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sanjoseca.gov/, https://twitter.com/SanJoseInfo

Contacts: Rachel Davis, City of San Jose, rachel.davis@sanjoseca.gov, 1 408 712 9149

Friday, Mar. 20 10:30 AM Oakland Mayor Schaaf announces launch of emergency relief fund – Launch of emergency relief fund to assist Oakland’s vulnerable residents during coronavirus (COVID-19) shelter-at-home period, with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, representatives from Meals on Wheels, local leaders, and donors

Location: Senior Center, 200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA

Weblinks: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/, https://twitter.com/Oakland

Contacts: Justin Berton, City of Oakland, JBerton@oaklandnet.com, 1 510 238 7072

Friday, Mar. 20 – Saturday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: The Best You Expo – POSTPONED: The Best You Expo – Personal Development trade fair bringing together the leading trainers, mentors, therapists and publishers in the personal development arena. Includes workshops, seminars and networking * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://thebestyouexhibition.com/, https://twitter.com/TheBestYou_

Friday, Mar. 20 – Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Annual New Treatments in Chronic Liver Disease Conference – CANCELED: Annual New Treatments in Chronic Liver Disease Conference * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, 1775 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.scripps.org, https://twitter.com/ScrippsHealth

Contacts: Scripps, med.edu@scrippshealth.org, 1 858 652 5400

Friday, Mar. 20 – Saturday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: UCLA Entertainment Symposium – POSTPONED: UCLA Entertainment Symposium, annual two-day event examining the status of the entertainment industry. This year’s keynote is WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer Chairman Robert Greenblatt * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Macgowan Hall, 245 Charles E Young Dr E, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ucla.edu/, https://twitter.com/UCLA

Contacts: UCLA events, events@ucla.edu, 1 310 825 8989

Friday, Mar. 20 – Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Japanese Friendship Garden holds Cherry Blossom Festival – CANCELED: The Japanese Friendship Garden holds annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The celebration includes food, cultural exhibits, and authentic Japanese street food and crafts * Special programming takes place 16-19 Mar * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Rd E, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.niwa.org/, https://twitter.com/JapaneseGarden

Contacts: Japanese Friendship Garden , events-marketing@niwa.org, 1 619 232 2721 x.1506

Friday, Mar. 20 CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball First Round concludes – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball First Round concludes * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

Friday, Mar. 20 – Thursday, Mar. 26 POSTPONED: 14th Method Fest Independent Film Festival * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://methodfest.com/

Contacts: The Method Fest, info@methodfest.com

Friday, Mar. 20 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues. Today’s highlights include a panel event with the cast and creatives of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, attended by Larry David, Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove and Richard Lewis * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Friday, Mar. 20 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Mar. 20 eBay Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.ebay.com, https://twitter.com/eBay

Contacts: Selim Freiha, eBay Vice President Investor Relations, 1 408 376 6558

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: 30th Annual Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K – POSTPONED: 30th Annual Napa Valley Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, 3801 St. Helena Highway, Calistoga, CA

Weblinks: http://www.envirosports.com/, https://twitter.com/envirosports

Contacts: EnviroSports, info@envirosports.com, 1 415 868 1829

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Travel and Adventure Show Bay Area * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA

Weblinks: http://www.adventureexpo.com/, https://twitter.com/TravAdventure, #BayAreaTravelShow

Contacts: Travel & Adventure Show, info@travelshows.com, 1 203 878 2577 x 1

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Apr. 19 CANCELED: LA Zoo hosts annual ‘Spring Fling’ – CANCELED: Los Angeles Zoo hosts annual ‘Spring Fling’ celebration, featuring activities and information that spotlight the importance of protecting the environment and its creatures * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles. CA

Weblinks: http://www.lazoo.org/, https://twitter.com/lazoo, #springfling

Contacts: Ashley E. Rodgers, Los Angeles Zoo, arodgers@lazoo.org, 1 323 644 4751, 1 310 977 7683

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Nickelodeon SlimeFest – POSTPONED: Nickelodeon SlimeFest, two-day family-friendly music festival. Performers include JoJo Siwa, Why Don’t We, French Montana, Blanco Brown and Darci Lynne Farmer * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA

Weblinks: https://www.nickslimefest.com/, https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon, #NickSlimeFest

Contacts: Maggie Wang, Nickelodeon, Maggie.Wang@nick.com, 1 212 846 6381

Saturday, Mar. 21 – Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Los Angeles Career Forum – CANCELED: Los Angeles Career Forum, job fair for Japanese-English bilinguals * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://careerforum.net/en/, https://twitter.com/CFNTweet

Contacts: Sayaka Shimizu, DISCO International Inc., s.shimizu@discointer.com, 1 212 403 6842

Saturday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues. Today’s highlights include a panel event with the cast and creatives of ‘Dead to Me’, attended by Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden and Liz Feldman * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: Indian Wells finals – CANCELED: 2020 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, aka Indian Wells, tennis tournament finals * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78200 Miles Avenue, Indian Wells, CA

Weblinks: http://www.bnpparibasopen.com/, https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN, #BNPPO20

Contacts: Matt Van Tuinen, MVT PR, matt@mvtpr.com, 1 773 860 5828

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Friday, Mar. 27 POSTPONED: Enterprise Data World conference and exhibition – POSTPONED: Enterprise Data World conference and exhibition: comprehensive vendor-neutral educational event about data and information management * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://edw2020.dataversity.net/, https://twitter.com/Dataversity

Contacts: Dataversity conferences, events@dataversity.net

Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards – POSTPONED: 33rd annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), honoring film, TV, music, and digital, hosted by Chance the Rapper. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leads the nominations with 11, and competes for Favorite Movie alongside ‘Aladdin’, ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, while Will Smith becomes the most nominated star in the history of the awards with his nod for Favorite Movie Actor marking his 29th nomination * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA

Weblinks: http://kca.nick.co.uk/, https://twitter.com/Nickelodeon, #KCA

Contacts: Ariana Urbont, Nickelodeon, ariana.urbont@nick.com, 1 310 752 8079; Lilah Kojoori, Nickelodeon, Lilah.Kojoori@nick.com, 1 310 752 8206;

Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: NCAA March Madness Second Round concludes – CANCELED: NCAA Men’s Basketball Second Round concludes * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Sunday, Apr. 05 CANCELED: Macy’s Flower Show – CANCELED: Macy’s Flower Show, annual celebration of flowers for which landscaped gardens are installed at Macy’s stores in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://macys.com/flowershow, https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Orlando Veras, Macy’s, orlando.veras@macys.com, 1 646 429 7450 , 1 646 206 3073; Emily Hawkins, Macy’s Northeast, emily.hawkins@macys.com, 1 646 429 7458;

Sunday, Mar. 22 – Tuesday, Mar. 24 CANCELED: IECA Spring Education Conference – CANCELED: IECA Spring Education Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa, 3425 Solano Ave, Napa, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ieca.net/, https://twitter.com/IECAssoc

Contacts: Lauren Schoener-Gaynor, IECA, gaynor@ahint.com, 1 856 380 6878

Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA concludes – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars concludes. Today’s highlights include panel events with the cast and creatives of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, including Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy; and ‘The Mandalorian’, attended by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Ming-Na Wen, Ludwig Goransson and Rick Famuyiwa * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324