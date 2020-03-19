What you can and cannot do during a Stay at Home order

California

With Governor Gavin Newsom's recent statewide stay at home order, many California residents are wondering what activities they are still allowed to do.

The order goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, and will remain in place until further notice.

What You Can Do

Essential services will remain open so that residents can obtain what they need when they need it during a stay at home order. Social distancing guidelines must still be followed when visiting these locations.

The following is considered an essential service:

Gas Stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services such as the DMV.

Public parks will remain open during the day. Residents can go outside, get some fresh air and exercise as long as they are mindful of staying at least six feet away from others.

What You Cannot Do

Non-essential services will be closed in order to protect the public from gathering and spreading germs.

Below is a list of non-essential services:

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

The full Executive Order can be read here.