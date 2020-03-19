Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

California governor: 60,000 homeless could get virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation. And that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the virus because of lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected. The governor announced he’ll spend $150 million on efforts to prevent the virus from sweeping through that population.

Iran furloughs imprisoned US Navy vet amid virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned for more than a year. Michael White is now in the custody of the Swiss Embassy and must remain in Iran. Pompeo says the U.S. government will work for his full release. The furlough comes as Iran works to curb the spread of coronavirus. White had been imprisoned since July 2018. He had been visiting a girlfriend when he was detained. White was convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality

WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes faced a backlash this week as several revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other symptoms. That’s fueling a perception that the wealthy and famous have been able to jump to the head of the line to get tested while others have been turned away. But the concerns over preferential treatment underscore a fundamental truth about inequalities baked into the American health care system — those with financial means can often receive a different level of service.

Virus called unlikely to prompt martial law in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the coronavirus spreading, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has invoked the possibility of declaring martial law to maintain order. Martial law is when civil laws are suspended and a military force is in charge. It’s exceptionally rare for it to be used in the United States. Newsom mentioned martial law as a possibility on Tuesday when announcing he had placed the National Guard on alert. On Wednesday, Newsom’s spokesman said the governor doesn’t envision tanks and armed soldiers in the streets. The Guard will be used on a humanitarian mission to support health and safety.

‘Quarantine shaming’: US navigates radical new social norms

There’s a new type of social policing out there that’s developed almost as quickly as the viral disease that spurred its arrival. It’s called “quarantine shaming,” calling out those who are leaving the house for daily activities or who aren’t abiding by social distancing rules. And it’s part of a new reality for Americans who must navigate a world of rapidly evolving social norms in the age of COVID-19. As schools close and shelter-in-place orders sweep across the U.S., the divide between those taking the orders extra seriously and those trying to live their lives with some semblance of normalcy is growing larger by the day. Complicating matters: What was socially acceptable even 48 hours ago may now be taboo.

Food banks face virus dilemma: More demand, fewer volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand as the coronavirus causes many people to at least temporarily lose their jobs. This is happening even as older volunteers have been told to stay home. Also, calls for social distancing are complicating efforts to package and distribute food. Pantries are shifting from letting people select items to giving them a sack filled with food to limit interaction and lessen the chance of passing along the virus. Officials say it makes them less efficient, but they don’t have better options.

As virus spreads, VA gets set to back up taxed US hospitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is rapidly preparing for the possibility it may have to absorb overflow civilian patients if private hospitals are overrun by the coronavirus pandemic. The government-run hospital system has already been bracing for a potential surge of 1 million veterans infected by coronavirus. According to a VA document obtained by The Associated Press, the agency is asking Congress for $16.6 billion in emergency money to cover coronavirus care over the next six months. The money would be used to ramp up COVID-19 testing, cover hospital care and protective masks for 4,500 more veterans, add medical ventilators and boost online telehealth options.

Life in California ‘upended’ by restrictions from pandemic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reality of how much the coronavirus pandemic would alter life in California took on new gravity with the prospect that schools could be closed until summer. The daily rhythm of life has changed swiftly with 11 Northern California counties and and the Southern California city of Palm Springs telling residents to stay home, except to buy groceries or visit the doctor or do anything deemed essential. Parents are suddenly scrambling to care for and school their kids while working from home or finding child care. Students are worried about their future. Employees saw paychecks evaporate as once-thriving businesses dried up seemingly overnight.

US nursing homes warn of looming shortage of masks and gowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nursing home industry group is warning that many facilities risk running out of protective masks and gowns for staff by next week and at least one already had to resort to using plastic garbage bags to make gowns to protect staff against the coronavirus. Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer with the American Health Care Association, told reporters on a call Wednesday that “drastic action” is needed to conserve gowns and masks. More than 15,000 nursing homes care for about 1.4 million patients nationwide. Federal officials say preventing nursing home outbreaks is now one of their chief concerns.

Health and safety: Police shift priorities as crisis grows

NEW YORK (AP) — Police officers in Fort Worth and Denver have stopped arresting people for some low-level crimes. The district attorney in Brooklyn is declining to prosecute them. And many courthouses across the U.S. are closing their doors, delaying trials and canceling jury duty, as the coronavirus disrupts even the most fundamental pillars of American life. The disease has the potential to profoundly change law enforcement and jurisprudence in the U.S. Police departments are shifting resources and adjusting priorities in an attempt to maintain public safety while doing their best to prevent infection among officers and suspects. Courts that have stayed open are relying more on video for arraignments and other proceedings.