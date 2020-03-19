Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation. And that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the virus because of lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected. The governor announced he’ll spend $150 million on efforts to prevent the virus from sweeping through that population.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned for more than a year. Michael White is now in the custody of the Swiss Embassy and must remain in Iran. Pompeo says the U.S. government will work for his full release. The furlough comes as Iran works to curb the spread of coronavirus. White had been imprisoned since July 2018. He had been visiting a girlfriend when he was detained. White was convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes faced a backlash this week as several revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other symptoms. That’s fueling a perception that the wealthy and famous have been able to jump to the head of the line to get tested while others have been turned away. But the concerns over preferential treatment underscore a fundamental truth about inequalities baked into the American health care system — those with financial means can often receive a different level of service.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the coronavirus spreading, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has invoked the possibility of declaring martial law to maintain order. Martial law is when civil laws are suspended and a military force is in charge. It’s exceptionally rare for it to be used in the United States. Newsom mentioned martial law as a possibility on Tuesday when announcing he had placed the National Guard on alert. On Wednesday, Newsom’s spokesman said the governor doesn’t envision tanks and armed soldiers in the streets. The Guard will be used on a humanitarian mission to support health and safety.