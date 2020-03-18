Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

California readies for worst-case scenarios as virus spreads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s assessment that it’s likely few, if any, California schools will reopen before summer break has surprised parents. Some question whether distance learning is viable and others are just as concerned about the loss of their children’s social activities. Newsom’s comment comes as California is preparing to deal with worst-case scenarios that could overwhelm hospitals and drain the state’s spending reserves. The governor said Tuesday that he is putting the California National Guard on alert for duties such as ensuring food distribution. He said the state is acquiring two vacant hospitals to beef up capacity as it faces the possibility of a surge of hospital patients.

Food banks face virus dilemma: More demand, fewer volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand as the coronavirus causes many people to at least temporarily lose their jobs. This is happening even as older volunteers have been told to stay home. Also, calls for social distancing are complicating efforts to package and distribute food. Pantries are shifting from letting people select items to giving them a sack filled with food to limit interaction and lessen the chance of passing along the virus. Officials say it makes them less efficient, but they don’t have better options.

Millions in San Francisco area cope with virus restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millions in the San Francisco Bay Area found empty highways, shuttered stores and vacant streets Tuesday as officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Counties with a population of more than 7 million ordered residents to stay at home until April 7. Communities with more than a million residents joined on Tuesday. The stay home order will last until April 7. It is the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease. The measures are the strictest in America so far, mimicking orders in place already across Europe.

US nursing homes warn of looming shortage of masks and gowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nursing home industry group is warning that many facilities risk running out of protective masks and gowns for staff by next week and at least one already had to resort to using plastic garbage bags to make gowns to protect staff against the coronavirus. Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer with the American Health Care Association, told reporters on a call Wednesday that “drastic action” is needed to conserve gowns and masks. More than 15,000 nursing homes care for about 1.4 million patients nationwide. Federal officials say preventing nursing home outbreaks is now one of their chief concerns.

California mountains blanketed in snow after March storms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California mountains are blanketed in snow and much of the state has had plenty of rain in a remarkable March turnabout from the extremely dry first two months of the year. The latest statewide storm started during the weekend and, despite diminishing, snow snowfall and showers are still occurring Wednesday. In the Sierra Nevada, Homewood Mountain Resort at Lake Tahoe reports a storm total of 114 inches of snow at its summit. About 120 miles to the south, Mammoth Mountain reports storm snowfall totals ranging up to 46 inches. Both resorts are closed due to the coronavirus threat, but the snow is an important addition to the snowpack.

Maggie Griffin, impish mother of comedian Kathy, dies at 99

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of comedian Kathy Griffin, who inspired many of the jokes in her daughter’s standup routines, has died. Maggie Griffin was 99. Kathy Griffin tweeted that “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away” Tuesday. The impish and quick-tongued Maggie Griffin was a frequent presence in her daughter’s reality show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” in the early 2000s. More often than not, she was holding a glass of wine. Griffin revealed on Twitter in 2019 that her mother had “rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.”

Getting coronavirus updates in Spanish is mixed bag in US

PHOENIX (AP) — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English. They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic. In Arizona, the health department website doesn’t have Spanish-language updates. But in Washington state, where most coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred, officials have led the way in Spanish messaging and reaching people in many other languages. Advocacy groups and Spanish-language media are filling in the gaps as cities and states say they’re working to translate guidance.

Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds. The ex-Marine’s attorneys had asked for 11 months in home confinement, citing his military service in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors had asked for 14 months in prison. But they said they were happy with the judge’s sentence. Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving nearly six terms representing one of Southern California’s last solidly Republican districts. Prosecutors say the funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife’s shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and parties in Washington. He reports to prison in May.

Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and the Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It underscores Washington’s struggle to adapt to recommendations about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — when health experts want people to avoid crowds. Congresswoman Katie Porter says “we cannot stand on tradition” if it puts lives at risk. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.

No social spacing at ex-congressman’s sentencing hearing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The small federal courtroom where former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced was crowded, and there was no attempt by attendees, security or the judge to separate people as recommended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Before imposing an 11-month sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan acknowledged concerns about the virus had interrupted proceedings in many courts. He said Hunter wanted the hearing to proceed and that attendance in the courtroom was below the 50-person limit recommended by federal health officials. Chief Judge Larry Alan Burns announced hours after Hunter’s sentencing hearing that all federal jury trials in civil and criminal cases in San Diego will be suspended until April 16.