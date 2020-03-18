Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s assessment that it’s likely few, if any, California schools will reopen before summer break has surprised parents. Some question whether distance learning is viable and others are just as concerned about the loss of their children’s social activities. Newsom’s comment comes as California is preparing to deal with worst-case scenarios that could overwhelm hospitals and drain the state’s spending reserves. The governor said Tuesday that he is putting the California National Guard on alert for duties such as ensuring food distribution. He said the state is acquiring two vacant hospitals to beef up capacity as it faces the possibility of a surge of hospital patients.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand as the coronavirus causes many people to at least temporarily lose their jobs. This is happening even as older volunteers have been told to stay home. Also, calls for social distancing are complicating efforts to package and distribute food. Pantries are shifting from letting people select items to giving them a sack filled with food to limit interaction and lessen the chance of passing along the virus. Officials say it makes them less efficient, but they don’t have better options.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millions in the San Francisco Bay Area found empty highways, shuttered stores and vacant streets Tuesday as officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Counties with a population of more than 7 million ordered residents to stay at home until April 7. Communities with more than a million residents joined on Tuesday. The stay home order will last until April 7. It is the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease. The measures are the strictest in America so far, mimicking orders in place already across Europe.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nursing home industry group is warning that many facilities risk running out of protective masks and gowns for staff by next week and at least one already had to resort to using plastic garbage bags to make gowns to protect staff against the coronavirus. Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer with the American Health Care Association, told reporters on a call Wednesday that “drastic action” is needed to conserve gowns and masks. More than 15,000 nursing homes care for about 1.4 million patients nationwide. Federal officials say preventing nursing home outbreaks is now one of their chief concerns.