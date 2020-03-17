Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

7 million in San Francisco area wake up to empty streets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area woke up Tuesday to nearly empty highways, shuttered stores and vacant streets as officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The stay home order will last until April 7. It is the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease. The measures are the strictest in America so far, mimicking orders in place already across Europe. The shelter-in-place order set off a new rush at grocery stores and pharmacies as shoppers flocked to stock up.

Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds. The ex-Marine’s attorneys had asked for 11 months in home confinement, citing his military service including fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors had asked for 14 months in prison. Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving nearly six terms representing one of Southern California’s last solidly Republican districts. The funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife’s shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and drinking parties in Washington, according to prosecutors.

Governing in crisis: California’s Newsom faces another test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has another crisis on his hands as he leads the nation’s most populous state through the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic. He’s taking a less aggressive approach statewide than leaders of some cities in the nation’s most populous state. He’s opted for an approach of urging rather than forcing citizens, governments and businesses to comply with his bans on large gatherings. It’s a move that some observers say could better initiate people into a new, more restrictive world. But others say it will lead to a confusing patchwork of rules for the state’s nearly 40 million people.

San Francisco Bay Area counties issue shelter-in-place order

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. It’s the latest effort by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed restaurants to eliminate dine-in options for patrons and for gyms, health clubs and movie theaters to close.

Court approves PG&E’s $23B bankruptcy financing package

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric got court approval to raise $23 billion to help pay its bills over destructive California wildfires. It comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a financing package designed to help the nation’s largest utility get out of bankruptcy. The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone Monday moves PG&E closer to emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history. PG&E told a judge it has lined up commitments from investors to buy up to $12 billion in stock amid the Wall Street turmoil caused by the coronavirus to supplement $11 billion in new loans.

Snow snarls Reno traffic, Sierra chain controls on I-80

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another round of snow snarled traffic with more than a dozen crashes on slippery roads in Reno and triggered chain controls on I-80 in the Sierra. At least 18 traffic accidents were reported Tuesday during the morning commute in Reno-Sparks, where several inches of snow fell. No serious injuries were reported. Chains were mandatory with few exceptions for a 55-mile stretch of I-80 from the California-Nevada line west of Reno over the top of Donner Pass in California. Ten inches of new snow was reported Tuesday in the mountains north of Reno near Susanville, California where about 3 feet has fallen since Saturday.

Vail Resorts closing its resorts for rest of ski season

DENVER (AP) — Vail Resorts will keep its North American resorts closed for the rest of the ski season because of the coronavirus. However, the company said Tuesday that it will consider reopening three of them in late April or early May depending on the situation with the disease then as well as weather conditions. Those resorts are Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe in California and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada. The company announced Saturday that it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing it decision. Vail’s other resorts include Park City Mountain Resort in Utah and Stowe Mountain in Vermont.

2 plead guilty in 2015 killing of California police officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to killing a Southern California police officer who was shot to death in his personal car in what prosecutors said was a botched robbery attempt. Downey Officer Ricky Galvez was in plainclothes in the driver’s seat at the end of his shift when two men ran up and opened fire in November 2015. The former Marine, a five-year veteran of the department, died in the car. Steven Knott and Jeremy Anthony Alvarez entered guilty pleas to multiple charges, including murder and attempted robbery. Knott faces 50 years to life in state prison, and Alvarez faces 30 years to life.

San Francisco area man found sane in commuter train stabbing

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco area judge ruled Monday that a transient who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman at a commuter train platform was sane at the time he committed the July 2018 murder. John Lee Cowell faces life in prison for the murder of Nia Wilson and the attempted murder of her sister. Cowell’s attorney had argued he is schizophrenic and expressed disappointment that the Alameda County judge took deliberations away from the jury and made the decision himself.

Sacramento substitute teacher dies after contracting virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A substitute teacher in the Sacramento City Unified School District has died after contracting the coronavirus. The district says the teacher, who died Sunday, worked at Sutterville Elementary School in Feburary. The teacher, who was older than 70 and had health problems, is the second virus-infected person in Sacramento County to die. There’s no word on how the instructor contracted the virus but the school has been cleaned and disinfected. Mayor Darrell Steinberg calls the death tragic. On Monday, the district closed all 81 of its schools for two weeks in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.