Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area woke up Tuesday to nearly empty highways, shuttered stores and vacant streets as officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The stay home order will last until April 7. It is the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease. The measures are the strictest in America so far, mimicking orders in place already across Europe. The shelter-in-place order set off a new rush at grocery stores and pharmacies as shoppers flocked to stock up.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds. The ex-Marine’s attorneys had asked for 11 months in home confinement, citing his military service including fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors had asked for 14 months in prison. Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving nearly six terms representing one of Southern California’s last solidly Republican districts. The funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife’s shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and drinking parties in Washington, according to prosecutors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has another crisis on his hands as he leads the nation’s most populous state through the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic. He’s taking a less aggressive approach statewide than leaders of some cities in the nation’s most populous state. He’s opted for an approach of urging rather than forcing citizens, governments and businesses to comply with his bans on large gatherings. It’s a move that some observers say could better initiate people into a new, more restrictive world. But others say it will lead to a confusing patchwork of rules for the state’s nearly 40 million people.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. It’s the latest effort by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed restaurants to eliminate dine-in options for patrons and for gyms, health clubs and movie theaters to close.