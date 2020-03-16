Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Millions of California schoolkids staying home amid virus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of students are staying home from school to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Virtually every school district announced closures that started Monday. California has recorded more than 335 coronavirus cases and has taken increasingly stronger steps to limit the spread. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close. Restaurants may remain open but can serve only half as many as their maximum occupancy to create space between diners. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed even stricter requirements. Restaurants may only offer pickup, delivery and drive-through service. He also closed gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIP

Cruise ship leaves Oakland, will dock in San Francisco

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A coronavirus-stricken cruise ship has left the Port of Oakland after a week and is moving to a remote dock in San Francisco. The Grand Princess will remain temporarily in San Francisco for remaining crew members and six passengers to complete a 14-day-quarantine. The Grand Princess and its more than 3,500 people from 54 countries docked March 9 in Oakland after idling off the coast of California for several days. More than 2,400 passengers and most of the crew were flown or bused last week to military bases in the U.S. or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

California gets rain, mountain snow from late-winter storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy snowfall continues in California’s Sierra Nevada after a weekend of travel disruptions on major routes through the range. Winter storm warnings are also posted Monday for the mountains of Southern California, where the storm is expected later in the day. The National Weather Service says conditions remain cool and showery in the San Francisco Bay area, with diminishing precipitation expected. Down the coast, an early morning flood advisory was issued as moderate to locally heavy rain falls across parts of Santa Barbara County. Southern California is forecast to receive periods of moderate rain and mountain snow through Tuesday evening, and possibly into Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOILET PAPER EXCHANGE

Man runs toilet paper exchange on California street corner

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: “Share your toilet paper.” Jonny Blue told San Diego Union-Tribune that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange was overwhelmingly positive. Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of TP. Just as quickly, Blue handed rolls to those in need. Blue said he wants to “encourage people to be better” amid the pandemic.

ARMED WOMAN SHOT

California police fatally shoot woman armed with knife

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a woman wielding a knife as she tried to stab her mother in Long Beach. Police did not identify the woman or the officer and have not disclosed why she tried to attack her mother. Authorities say police were called to the home around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance between the mother and her adult daughter. Officers left after finding no evidence of a crime. The mother called 40 minutes later and said her daughter had a knife. An officer shot and killed the daughter.

ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL

Trial of Robert Durst delayed for 3 weeks amid virus fears

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles murder trial of multimillionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been delayed for three weeks over fears of the transmission of the new coronavirus. Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham announced Sunday that the trial, which had been underway for six days, will stand adjourned until April 6. Durst is on trial for the killing of his friend Susan Berman in her home in December 2000. Prosecutors argued in opening statements that Durst shot Berman because she knew Durst had killed his wife, who disappeared in 1982. Durst has denied having any role in either death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Trump says he has spoken with leading grocery store executives and that the food supply chain remains healthy. Speaking at the same White House new conference Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead. Pence says the federal government will release updated guidance on Monday concerning restaurants, bars and other establishments. California and Illinois are among jurisdictions that have ordered restaurants and bars to close to help slow the spread of the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAKE TEST KITS

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities are warning consumers about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at Los Angeles International Airport filled with vials labeled as COVID-19 test kits. Testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is only conducted in verified state and local public laboratories across the country. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says American consumers should be aware of bogus testing kits for sale either online or on the black market.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SKI-RESORTS

Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid virus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts. Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice. Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.