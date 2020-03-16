Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of students are staying home from school to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Virtually every school district announced closures that started Monday. California has recorded more than 335 coronavirus cases and has taken increasingly stronger steps to limit the spread. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close. Restaurants may remain open but can serve only half as many as their maximum occupancy to create space between diners. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed even stricter requirements. Restaurants may only offer pickup, delivery and drive-through service. He also closed gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A coronavirus-stricken cruise ship has left the Port of Oakland after a week and is moving to a remote dock in San Francisco. The Grand Princess will remain temporarily in San Francisco for remaining crew members and six passengers to complete a 14-day-quarantine. The Grand Princess and its more than 3,500 people from 54 countries docked March 9 in Oakland after idling off the coast of California for several days. More than 2,400 passengers and most of the crew were flown or bused last week to military bases in the U.S. or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy snowfall continues in California’s Sierra Nevada after a weekend of travel disruptions on major routes through the range. Winter storm warnings are also posted Monday for the mountains of Southern California, where the storm is expected later in the day. The National Weather Service says conditions remain cool and showery in the San Francisco Bay area, with diminishing precipitation expected. Down the coast, an early morning flood advisory was issued as moderate to locally heavy rain falls across parts of Santa Barbara County. Southern California is forecast to receive periods of moderate rain and mountain snow through Tuesday evening, and possibly into Wednesday.

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: “Share your toilet paper.” Jonny Blue told San Diego Union-Tribune that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange was overwhelmingly positive. Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of TP. Just as quickly, Blue handed rolls to those in need. Blue said he wants to “encourage people to be better” amid the pandemic.