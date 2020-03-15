Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOILET PAPER EXCHANGE

Man runs toilet paper exchange on California street corner

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: “Share your toilet paper.” Jonny Blue told San Diego Union-Tribune that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange was overwhelmingly positive. Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of TP. Just as quickly, Blue handed rolls to those in need. Blue said he wants to “encourage people to be better” amid the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Virus concerns hit California casinos, entertainment venues

Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. A similar guidance for gambling venues led the operator of the state’s largest card rooms to shut starting Saturday. The advisory was the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, affecting nearly every facet of life for Californians. California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAKE TEST KITS

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities are warning consumers about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at Los Angeles International Airport filled with vials labeled as COVID-19 test kits. Testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is only conducted in verified state and local public laboratories across the country. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says American consumers should be aware of bogus testing kits for sale either online or on the black market.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SKI-RESORTS

Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid virus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts. Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice. Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

AP-US-BLENDED-MEATS

Meat companies say: Eat your veggies

Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers’ growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment. Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets. One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won’t stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.

FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE

How national security surveillance nabs more than spies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged multiple defendants in recent years with routine criminal violations derived from foreign intelligence-gathering. The cases rely on the same surveillance tools the FBI has admitted misusing in investigating the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The cases are attracting the attention of defense lawyers and civil liberties advocates who object that tools meant for foreign intelligence collection are being used for prosecutions with no obvious connection to national security. But the Justice Department says the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act explicitly allows evidence collected through foreign intelligence surveillance warrants to be repurposed for use in criminal prosecutions.

SUNSHINE WEEK-FIGHTING FOR ACCESS

Amid decline, newspapers press less for records in court

Newspaper industry declines have led to widespread mergers, massive layoffs and shrinking local news coverage. Those struggles also are making many news organizations think twice about going to court to press for open records. Industry experts say a drop in the number of media lawsuits could make it more difficult to obtain records and to less government transparency. To combat the problem, newspapers that were fierce competitors are now banding together to press for records in court, and a national nonprofit group has hired attorneys in five states to help media organizations with legal issues.

CATHOLIC CHURCH-EL FUTURO

US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal

PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church’s future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There’s a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there’s hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.