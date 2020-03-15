Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California

UNDATED (AP) — Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner’s circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. Henry was one of Philip Rivers’ most reliable targets last season, setting career highs with 55 receptions and 652 yards despite missing four games with a knee injury. The Henry tag wasn’t the only move Los Angeles made Friday. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, who were team captains. Davis also led the team in tackles last season. Mebane and Davis’ releases will result in $9.5 million in cap savings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic. While leagues and organizers across sports canceled or delayed competition, the UFC has proceeded with its plans to hold a fan-free event this weekend in Brasilia, Brazil. Next weekend, the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London’s O2 Arena. UFC President Dana White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mindset partly to a conversation with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.