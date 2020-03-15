Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: “Share your toilet paper.” Jonny Blue told San Diego Union-Tribune that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange was overwhelmingly positive. Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of TP. Just as quickly, Blue handed rolls to those in need. Blue said he wants to “encourage people to be better” amid the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious disease expert says he’d like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down more to help slow spread of the new coronavirus. Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci says travel restrictions within the United States probably won’t be needed anytime soon. He says in a series of television interviews that the U.S. should do as much as “we possibly could” even if officials are criticized for overreacting. When asked about a 14-day national shutdown, Fauci said Americans should be prepared to “hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.”

UNDATED (AP) — Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.

UNDATED (AP) — Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. A similar guidance for gambling venues led the operator of the state’s largest card rooms to shut starting Saturday. The advisory was the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, affecting nearly every facet of life for Californians. California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death Friday.