California Daybook

Sunday, Mar. 15 9:00 AM ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union with Jake Tapper’, featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans, with guests including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush Scott Jennings, former Hillary for America Senior Spokesperson Karen Finney, and Becoming American Initiative Director Linda Chavez

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNNsotu, #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Thursday, Mar. 19 CANCELED: Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting and ToxExpo – CANCELED: Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting and ToxExpo – largest toxicology meeting and exhibition in the world * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.toxicology.org/, https://twitter.com/SOToxicology, #2020SOT

Contacts: Michelle Werts, SOT Communications Director, michelle@toxicology.org, 1 703 438 3115

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Tuesday, Mar. 17 NTCA Telecom Executive Forum

Location: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, 10950 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ntca.org, https://twitter.com/NTCAconnect

Contacts: Laura Withers, NTCA communications, communications@ntca.org, 1 03 351 2087

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Tuesday, Mar. 17 CANCELED: Annual ROTH Conference – CANCELED: Annual ROTH Conference, providing investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into small and mid-cap growth companies across a variety of sectors * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point, CA

Weblinks: http://www.roth.com

Contacts: Isabel Mattson-Pain, Roth Capital Partners Director of Marketing & Corporate Access, Imattson-pain@roth.com, 1 949 720 7117

Sunday, Mar. 15 Phil Lesh celebrates 80th birthday – 80th birthday of Phil Lesh, American musician best known as a founding member of The Grateful Dead. Since the band came to an in 1995, Lesh has continued to perform their music as Phil Lesh & Friends

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Friday, Mar. 20 POSTPONED: Neuroelectronic Interfaces Conference – POSTPONED: Neuroelectronic Interfaces Conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Dr, Ventura, CA

Weblinks: http://www.grc.org/, https://twitter.com/GordonConf

Contacts: GRC, 1 401 783 4011

Sunday, Mar. 15 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues. Today’s highlights include a panel event with the cast and creatives of ‘The Boys’; and an ‘NCIS’ 400th episode celebration * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Monday, Mar. 16 7:00 PM American Women for International Understanding Annual ‘International Women of Courage Celebration’

Location: Jonathan Club, 545 Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.awiu.org, https://twitter.com/AWIU2

Contacts: AWIU, info@awiu.org, 1 847 298 0442

Monday, Mar. 16 – Tuesday, Mar. 17 POSTPONED: Game Connection America event – POSTPONED: Game Connection America event: trade event for the gaming industry uniting potential partners in all stages of the production pipeline, from concept to outsourcing, publishing, distribution and financing * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.game-connection.com/, https://twitter.com/gameconnection, #GameCoAmerica20

Contacts: Arnaud Pradel, Game Connection, apradel@connection-events.com

Monday, Mar. 16 – Friday, Mar. 20 POSTPONED: Game Developers Conference – POSTPONED: Game Developers Conference (GDC), serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games. Includes the Independent Games Festival (IGF), the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the GDC Awards ceremony, and the IGF Awards ceremony * Postponed until ‘later in the summer’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, although ‘a set of’ GDC 2020 talks and the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards will go ahead via Twitch throughout the week

Location: Moscone Center, 747 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.gdconf.com, https://twitter.com/Official_GDC

Contacts: GDC press, fortyseven communications, gdcpress@fortyseven.com, 1 323 658 1200

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Mar. 16 Mercury General Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.mercuryinsurance.com, https://twitter.com/MercuryIns

Contacts: Christopher Graves, Mercury General Corp investor relations, 1 323 937 1060

Monday, Mar. 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc : Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.digitalrealty.com/CorporateProfile.aspx?iid=4094311, https://twitter.com/drdatacenters

Contacts: Maria Salazar Lukens, Digital Realty Trust Investor Relations , mlukens@digitalrealty.com, 1 415 508 2807

Monday, Mar. 16 Robert Half International: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.rhii.com/InvestorCenter, https://twitter.com/roberthalf

Contacts: Keith Waddell, Robert Half International Investor Relations, investor.relations@roberthalf.com, 1 650 234 6000

Tuesday, Mar. 17 9:00 AM Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced for misusing campaign funds – Former Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced on one count of misusing campaign funds. Hunter pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiring with his wife, Margaret, to illegally spending at least $150,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses, including a birthday outing for his daughter at a California hotel and social outing with friends at a French bistro in Washington, DC * Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty guilty to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in June 2019 for her part in the scheme * Before Judge Thomas Whelan * Case no. 3:18-cr-03677 * Hunter resigned from the House of Representatives in January

Location: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, 333 W Broadway, San Diego, CA

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Thomas Whelan, 1 619 557 6625

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 17 10:00 AM CAL FIRE workshop about the 2020 Wildfire Resilience and Forestry Assistance Grant funded by Proposition 68

Location: Forestry & Fire Protection, 1234 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA

Weblinks: http://www.fire.ca.gov/, https://twitter.com/CAL_FIRE

Contacts: Stewart McMorrow, CAL FIRE, stewart.mcmorrow@fire.ca.gov, 1 530 379 5085

Tuesday, Mar. 17 12:00 PM CANCELED: Flogging Molly’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival – CANCELED: Flogging Molly’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Contacts: Tito Belis, Clarion Call Media, tito@clarioncallmedia.com

Tuesday, Mar. 17 6:00 PM Los Angeles premiere of Netflix series starring Octavia Spencer as the nation’s first female self-made millionaire – Los Angeles premiere screening of ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker’, attended by actor and executive producer Octavia Spencer, actor Blair Underwood, showrunners Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson, and writer Nicole Jefferson Asher. The limited series follows Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American hair care entrepreneur who was the nation’s first female self-made millionaire. The series is based on the book ‘On Her Own Ground’ written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles and also stars Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll and Bill Bellamy * Event is part of the 2020 Emmy Awards ‘For Your Consideration’ season * Series launches globally on Netflix 20 Mar

Location: The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.netflix.com, https://twitter.com/netflix

Tuesday, Mar. 17 Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) begins North American tour

Location: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/blkfootwhtfoot

Contacts: Ambrosia Healy, Capitol Music Group, Ambrosia.Healy@umusic.com; Erin Cooney, Capitol Music Group, erin@umusic.com;

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Sunday, Mar. 29 POSTPONED: U.S. premiere of Emma Rice’s musical ‘Romantics Anonymous’ – POSTPONED: ‘Romantics Anonymous’, performances begin for the U.S. premiere of a new musical written and directed by Emma Rice, itself an adaptation of the French-Belgian film ‘Les Emotifs Anonymes’, with lyrics and music by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman * Production continues on a U.S. tour at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, (7 Apr – 17 May) and at the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina (21 May – 7 Jun) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: https://romanticsanonymous.com/, https://twitter.com/RomanticsShow, #romanticsanonymous

Contacts: Libby Huebner, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, press@thewallis.org

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Sunday, Mar. 22 CANCELED: San Luis Obispo International Film Festival – CANCELED: San Luis Obispo International Film Festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Weblinks: http://www.slofilmfest.org/, https://twitter.com/SloFilmFest, #slofilmfest

Contacts: Wendy Eidson, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, wendy@slofilmfest.org, 1 805 235 1507

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Wednesday, Mar. 18 Formulation & Drug Delivery USA Congress

Location: Hilton San Diego Mission Valley, 901 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.oxfordglobal.co.uk/, https://twitter.com/FDDCongress

Contacts: Oxford Global Conferences, info@oxfordglobal.co.uk, +44 (0)1865 248455

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Wednesday, Mar. 18 Annual Inhalation & Respiratory Drug Delivery USA Congress

Location: Hilton San Diego Mission Valley, 901 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.oxfordglobal.co.uk/, https://twitter.com/OGConferences

Contacts: Oxford Global Conferences, info@oxfordglobal.co.uk, +44 (0)1865 248455

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Thursday, Mar. 19 Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit

Location: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, 2100 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA

Weblinks: http://www.infocastinc.com, https://twitter.com/Infocast_Events

Contacts: Information Forecast Inc, mail@infocastevents.com, 1 818 888 4444

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Thursday, Mar. 19 SAE AeroTech Congress and Exhibition

Location: The Westin Pasadena, 191 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sae.org, https://twitter.com/SAEIntl

Contacts: SAE events, CustomerService@sae.org, 1 724 776 4841