Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

CATHOLIC CHURCH-EL FUTURO

US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal

PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church’s future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There’s a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there’s hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

Virus concerns affecting all facets of Californians’ lives

Efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus are affecting nearly every facet of life for Californians. The state’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, joined many others on Friday in closing down. Some schools will be shut for weeks. The state Senate canceled its committee hearings for next week and the Los Angeles and Oakland diocese said Catholics won’t be obliged to attend Sunday Mass. California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death Friday, a woman in her 80s from Santa Clara County.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-OIL-SPILL

Pipeline owner agrees to pay $60M over 2015 California spill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 will pay $60 million to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the consent decree on Friday, although the deal still requires a court’s approval. Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline owned the corroded pipeline that sprang a leak north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County. The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DISNEYLAND

Disneyland visitors savor final day before closure for virus

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of visitors crammed rides, treats and fun into the final hours Disneyland remained open before closing because of the coronavirus. On a rare rainy Friday in Southern California, some visitors said they understood the resort’s decision to close through the end of the month. But it upended travel plans for families who planned elaborate vacations from overseas and for faithful fans from California who head to the resort regularly to revel in its magic. There are no documented coronavirus cases from Disneyland. Some said it was a good move to protect public health, while others thought it was overreaction.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WEDDING-JITTERS

RSVP ‘maybe’? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon-to-be brides and grooms are facing tough choices because of the coronavirus outbreak. Should they postpone, cancel or forge ahead with their weddings? Uncertainty has sent ripples through the wedding industry. Jittery couples are seeing guest lists shrink. Some have pushed back their dates. Travel agents are trying to reroute honeymoons and flight connections through restricted areas. One caterer said she’s eliminating communal bar snacks and putting baskets of hand sanitizer at guest tables. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA ECONOMY

California’s January jobs report reflects rosy past

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has maintained its record low unemployment rate as the state added an additional 21,400 jobs in January. But the report released Friday did not include data from the past few weeks, which have been disrupted by coronavirus fears. An executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom has closed schools, conferences and even Disneyland for the next few weeks. Now some economists are predicting the virus could send the state and the nation into a recession. Recent job losses are not likely to show up in the state’s monthly reports until at least April. California has gained more than 3.3 million jobs since February 2010.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-CLOSURES

California virus scare closes venues, delays weddings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From art shows to weddings, closures and cancellations due to the new coronavirus are rapidly mounting across California. Among the major venues closing are the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Dodger Stadium, where the March 26 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game was to take place. Most venues hope to reopen in April. For some the return to normal will definitely be longer, however. Southern California events planner Jimmy Koh says several of his wedding clients are rescheduling their nuptials. More important to him is the business he’s losing as he cancels an annual conference for 5,000 Asian American lawyers.

SAN FRANCISCO-GANG ARRESTS

US attorney charges alleged MS-13 members in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities in San Francisco announced charges against 17 alleged members and associates of the international MS-13 gang operating in the city’s Mission district. U.S. Attorney David Anderson said the defendants range in age from 19 to 30 and are charged with crimes that include racketeering and attempted murder. He said members were terrorizing the city’s Mission district, where many Latinos live. Anderson also said a previous effort to clean up drug dealing and crime in another part of San Francisco has yielded charges against more than 150 people.