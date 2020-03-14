Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

UNDATED (AP) — Efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus are affecting nearly every facet of life for Californians. Starting Saturday, more than 700 electronic highway signs began displaying public health warnings urging people to avoid gatherings and wash their hands. By Monday, one-third of California’s 6 million public school students will be out of the classroom for one up to five weeks, depending on the district, as schools look to limit the health risks. California has about 250 confirmed cases and recorded its sixth death Friday, a woman in her 80s from Santa Clara County.

PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church’s future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There’s a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there’s hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 will pay $60 million to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the consent decree on Friday, although the deal still requires a court’s approval. Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline owned the corroded pipeline that sprang a leak north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County. The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.