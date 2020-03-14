California Daybook

California

Saturday, Mar. 14 9:00 AM CANCELED: Southern California Blood Cancer Conference – CANCELED: Southern California Blood Cancer Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Marriott, 700 Convention Way, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.leukemia-lymphoma.org, https://twitter.com/LLSusa

Contacts: Andrea Greif, LLS communications, andrea.greif@lls.org, 1 914 821 8958

Saturday, Mar. 14 6:00 PM POSTPONED: UNICEF Ball – POSTPONED: UNICEF Ball, 8th annual black tie gala bringing together over 700 philanthropists, celebrities, and community leaders to support UNICEF’s mission of saving the lives of children. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, honoring Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award); author Deepak Chopra (Spirit of Compassion Award); and author and former UNICEF president and CEO Caryl Stern (Helenka Pantaleoni Humanitarian Award) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.unicefball.org/, https://twitter.com/UNICEF

Contacts: UNICEF media relations, media@unicefusa.org

Saturday, Mar. 14 8:00 PM Razzie Awards – 40th Golden Raspberry Awards, aka The Razzie Awards, celebrating the worst films and performances of the year. ‘Cats’, ‘Rambo: Last Blood’, and ‘Madea Family Funeral’ lead the nominations with eight, and are all nominated for Worst Picture of the Year alongside ‘The Fanatic’ and ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’. Worst Acting nominees include James Franco, David Harbour, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta (Actor); and Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway, Francesca Hayward, Tyler Perry and Rebel Wilson (Actress). Nominees for the Razzie Redeemer Award are Eddie Murphy in ‘Dolemite Is My Name’, Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick 3’ and ‘Toy Story 4’, Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems’, Jennifer Lopez in ‘Hustlers’ and Will Smith in ‘Aladdin’. This year’s ceremony is broadcast live for the first time on Comedy Dynamics Network

Location: Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.razzies.com/, https://twitter.com/RazzieAwards

Contacts: Golden Raspberry Awards, info@razzies.com

Media check-in: 7PM

Saturday, Mar. 14 – Monday, Mar. 16 CANCELED: American Council on Education Annual Meeting – CANCELED: American Council on Education Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.aceannualmeeting.org/, https://twitter.com/ACEducation

Contacts: ACE Meetings, annualmeeting@acenet.edu, 1 202 939-9444

Saturday, Mar. 14 – Monday, Mar. 16 ISSTD Annual Conference – International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation Annual Conference, ‘The World Congress on Complex Trauma and Dissociation: 2020: Envisioning the Coming Decade’

Location: InterContinental San Francisco, 888 Howard St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.isst-d.org/, https://twitter.com/ISSTD

Contacts: ISSTD, info@isst-d.org, 1 703 610 9037

Saturday, Mar. 14 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues with panel events with the cast and creatives of ‘One Day at a Time’ and ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Saturday, Mar. 14 Visual theater troupe Mummenschanz perform at Luckman Fine Arts Complex – ‘You & Me’, performance piece by Switzerland-based visual theater troupe Mummenschanz, featuring no musical tracking and no stage set, with the artists using only their bodies, objects and masks against a black background

Location: Luckman Fine Arts Complex, 5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.luckmanarts.org/

Contacts: Luckman Fine Arts Complex, press@luckmanarts.org

Saturday, Mar. 14 Disneyland temporarily closes – Disneyland Resort temporarily closes, from this morning through the end of the month, as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) * Walt Disney World in Florida will be closed from Monday through the end of the month and Disneyland Paris after end of business Sunday

Location: Disneyland Resort, 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://disneyland.disney.go.com, https://twitter.com/Disneyland

Contacts: Disneyland Resort Media Relations, DLR.media.relations@disney.com, 1 714 781 4610

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 15 9:00 AM ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union with Jake Tapper’, featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans, with guests including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush Scott Jennings, former Hillary for America Senior Spokesperson Karen Finney, and Becoming American Initiative Director Linda Chavez

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNNsotu, #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Thursday, Mar. 19 CANCELED: Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting and ToxExpo – CANCELED: Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting and ToxExpo – largest toxicology meeting and exhibition in the world * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.toxicology.org/, https://twitter.com/SOToxicology, #2020SOT

Contacts: Michelle Werts, SOT Communications Director, michelle@toxicology.org, 1 703 438 3115

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Tuesday, Mar. 17 NTCA Telecom Executive Forum

Location: Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, 10950 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ntca.org, https://twitter.com/NTCAconnect

Contacts: Laura Withers, NTCA communications, communications@ntca.org, 1 03 351 2087

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Tuesday, Mar. 17 CANCELED: Annual ROTH Conference – CANCELED: Annual ROTH Conference, providing investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into small and mid-cap growth companies across a variety of sectors * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point, CA

Weblinks: http://www.roth.com

Contacts: Isabel Mattson-Pain, Roth Capital Partners Director of Marketing & Corporate Access, Imattson-pain@roth.com, 1 949 720 7117

Sunday, Mar. 15 Phil Lesh celebrates 80th birthday – 80th birthday of Phil Lesh, American musician best known as a founding member of The Grateful Dead. Since the band came to an in 1995, Lesh has continued to perform their music as Phil Lesh & Friends

Sunday, Mar. 15 – Friday, Mar. 20 POSTPONED: Neuroelectronic Interfaces Conference – POSTPONED: Neuroelectronic Interfaces Conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Dr, Ventura, CA

Weblinks: http://www.grc.org/, https://twitter.com/GordonConf

Contacts: GRC, 1 401 783 4011

Sunday, Mar. 15 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues. Today’s highlights include a panel event with the cast and creatives of ‘The Boys’; and an ‘NCIS’ 400th episode celebration * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Monday, Mar. 16 7:00 PM American Women for International Understanding Annual ‘International Women of Courage Celebration’

Location: Jonathan Club, 545 Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.awiu.org, https://twitter.com/AWIU2

Contacts: AWIU, info@awiu.org, 1 847 298 0442

Monday, Mar. 16 – Tuesday, Mar. 17 POSTPONED: Game Connection America event – POSTPONED: Game Connection America event: trade event for the gaming industry uniting potential partners in all stages of the production pipeline, from concept to outsourcing, publishing, distribution and financing * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.game-connection.com/, https://twitter.com/gameconnection, #GameCoAmerica20

Contacts: Arnaud Pradel, Game Connection, apradel@connection-events.com

Monday, Mar. 16 – Friday, Mar. 20 POSTPONED: Game Developers Conference – POSTPONED: Game Developers Conference (GDC), serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games. Includes the Independent Games Festival (IGF), the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the GDC Awards ceremony, and the IGF Awards ceremony * Postponed until ‘later in the summer’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, although ‘a set of’ GDC 2020 talks and the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards will go ahead via Twitch throughout the week

Location: Moscone Center, 747 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.gdconf.com, https://twitter.com/Official_GDC

Contacts: GDC press, fortyseven communications, gdcpress@fortyseven.com, 1 323 658 1200

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Mar. 16 Mercury General Corp: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.mercuryinsurance.com, https://twitter.com/MercuryIns

Contacts: Christopher Graves, Mercury General Corp investor relations, 1 323 937 1060

Monday, Mar. 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc : Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.digitalrealty.com/CorporateProfile.aspx?iid=4094311, https://twitter.com/drdatacenters

Contacts: Maria Salazar Lukens, Digital Realty Trust Investor Relations , mlukens@digitalrealty.com, 1 415 508 2807

Monday, Mar. 16 Robert Half International: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.rhii.com/InvestorCenter, https://twitter.com/roberthalf

Contacts: Keith Waddell, Robert Half International Investor Relations, investor.relations@roberthalf.com, 1 650 234 6000