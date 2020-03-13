Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

California

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

LA, San Diego, Oakland join California school closings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials said Friday the Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego school districts will close starting March 16 because of the coronavirus threat. The decision was announced by superintendents of both districts, which together serve 750,000 students. They are the latest in a growing number of districts to close around the state. A wave of closures and postponements spanning everything from government offices to cultural events and sports followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call this week for cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more. Disneyland and its California Adventure park planned to close Saturday.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in states including Ohio, Maryland and New Mexico. Cities including Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING

Trump administration: $1.3M for fast virus test development

President Donald Trump’s administration says it’s awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within an hour. The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it’s awarding $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, of Cypress, California, and $598,000 to QIAGEN, of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate development of their tests. It says DiaSorin’s test could be ready within six weeks for consideration by the Food and Drug Administration and the QIAGEN test could be ready within 12 weeks for FDA consideration. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-CLOSURES

California virus scare closes venues, delays weddings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From art shows to weddings, closures and cancellations due to the new coronavirus are rapidly mounting across California. Among the major venues closing are the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Dodger Stadium, where the March 26 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game was to take place. Most venues hope to reopen in April. For some the return to normal will definitely be longer, however. Southern California events planner Jimmy Koh says several of his wedding clients are rescheduling their nuptials. More important to him is the business he’s losing as he cancels an annual conference for 5,000 Asian American lawyers.

CALIFORNIA-CONVICTED CONGRESSMAN

GOP Rep. Hunter’s son pens letter to keep dad out of jail

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The teenage son of convicted California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has penned a letter asking the court to not send his dad to jail for misspending his campaign funds. Hunter resigned from Congress in January and is scheduled to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to misspending his campaign funds. His defense team is asking the judge to sentence the Iraq war veteran to 11 months of home confinement. The prosecution is asking for 14 months in prison. Hunter’s attorneys also submitted letters from Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas of San Diego and former Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who received support from Hunter while fighting his war crimes case. Gallagher was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-CBC CHAIR ENDORSEMENT

Chairwoman of Congressional Black Caucus endorses Joe Biden

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus has endorsed Joe Biden for president. The endorsement by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California on Friday is the latest testament of a growing coalescence of support for Biden’s White House bid. Biden’s campaign has seen a resurgence powered by black voters, who have helped cement his front-runner status after commanding wins in several recent primaries. Obtaining the influential endorsement of the Congressional Black Caucus chair could provide a notable boost for Biden as his campaign eyes upcoming primary contests in states that have significant African American populations.

AP-US-GOLDEN-STATE-KILLER

Judge OKs more DNA tests from alleged Golden State Killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has approved prosecutors’ request to take more DNA samples from a man charged with being the infamous “Golden State Killer.” Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Steve White also told prosecutors on Thursday to informally decide who is empowered to consider defense attorneys’ offer have Joseph James DeAngelo plead guilty in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. So far, prosecutors have not wavered from their intent to seek DeAngelo’s execution if he is convicted. The 74-year-old former police officer is suspected of at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

Late-winter storm drenches Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-winter storm is drenching much of Southern California as a low-pressure system draws subtropical moisture into the region. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Thursday for parts of San Diego and Riverside counties and posted flash flood watches elsewhere. The next weather system is expected to bring rain and snow to Northern California during the weekend and reach the southern half of the state by Monday. California needs all the rain and snow it can get. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows more than 48% of California now in moderate drought and another 30% is abnormally dry.

UNITED STATES-IRAQ-IDENTITIES

Servicemen killed in Iraq attack were Oklahoman, Californian

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Department of Defense says two servicemen killed in an Iraqi rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq were an Oklahoman and a Californian. The department said Friday that 28-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts of Owasso, Oklahoma, and 27-year-old Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias of Hanford, California, died in Wednesday’s attack that also killed a British service member. The department says Roberts was a member of the 219th Engineering Squadron of the Oklahoma Air National Guard and Covarrubias was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

AP-US-SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-WEINSTEIN

A hospitalized Weinstein ‘has not given up,’ his lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is in the hospital with the next chapter of his legal saga in limbo. But one of his lawyers who vistied him on Thursday said that he “has not given up” fighting a looming criminal case in Los Angeles. Weinstein suffered chest pains at Rikers Island jail complex after receiving a 23-year prison term on Wednesday in his New York City rape case. He was transferred to a prison ward at Bellevue Hospital, where he remains under observation. Los Angeles authorities might decide to pick him up at Rikers Island before he can be processed for a New York state prison assignment.