Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials said Friday the Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego school districts will close starting March 16 because of the coronavirus threat. The decision was announced by superintendents of both districts, which together serve 750,000 students. They are the latest in a growing number of districts to close around the state. A wave of closures and postponements spanning everything from government offices to cultural events and sports followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call this week for cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more. Disneyland and its California Adventure park planned to close Saturday.

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in states including Ohio, Maryland and New Mexico. Cities including Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

UNDATED (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration says it’s awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within an hour. The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it’s awarding $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, of Cypress, California, and $598,000 to QIAGEN, of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate development of their tests. It says DiaSorin’s test could be ready within six weeks for consideration by the Food and Drug Administration and the QIAGEN test could be ready within 12 weeks for FDA consideration. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From art shows to weddings, closures and cancellations due to the new coronavirus are rapidly mounting across California. Among the major venues closing are the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Dodger Stadium, where the March 26 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game was to take place. Most venues hope to reopen in April. For some the return to normal will definitely be longer, however. Southern California events planner Jimmy Koh says several of his wedding clients are rescheduling their nuptials. More important to him is the business he’s losing as he cancels an annual conference for 5,000 Asian American lawyers.