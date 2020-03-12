PG&E to continue all gas and electric services during public health crisis

California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced on Thursday that they will not be disconnecting any gas or electric services due to non-payment during this coronavirus pandemic.

This suspension is effective immediately and will apply to both residential and commercial customers until further notice.

In addition to stopping all service shut-offs, PG&E said they are working to protect the health of their customers and employees by instructing employees on proper social distancing measures such as avoiding handshakes and wearing disposable nitrile gloves when interacting with customers or in their homes.

PG&E said they also plan to support the community during this time by offering their most flexible pay plans to customers who have faced hardship by the coronavirus.

The company said customers who visit local offices to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are asked to use other payment options such as online or by phone at 1-877-704-8470.

PG&E said they will continue to monitor current events to identify opportunities where it can support its customers and communities.

“We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and an uncertain time for many of our customers. Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees. We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges many are facing during this worldwide, public health crisis. We understand that many of our customers may experience a personal financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the pandemic,” said Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona.

PG&E said it is taking advanced cleaning measures, communicating best practices frequently with employees and is asking its leaders to let employees work remotely if their job allows while avoiding critical business disruption.

PG&E has activated an enterprise-wide incident response team and is monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization for updates related to the virus.