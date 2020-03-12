Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says sweeping guidance for Californians to avoid large gatherings will likely extend beyond March. The statewide guidance applies to sporting events, concerts and even smaller social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least 6 feet apart. He said Thursday that he expects it will affect the Major League Baseball season that begins at the end of the month. But so far, the guidance has not been extended to Disneyland or to casinos and card rooms. It is not an official ban on big gatherings. Newsom said California’s legal authority is limited when it comes to enforcement but he expects people to adopt the recommendations.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury has ordered San Francisco area’s BART transit system to pay more than $6.3 million to the family of a Northern California man fatally shot by a transit officer following an altercation with another man in 2018. Attorney John Burris says Thursday that relatives of Sahleem Tindle Jr. are pleased with the verdict against Bay Area Rapid Transit. BART officer Joseph Mateu was on duty January 3 at the West Oakland station when he heard shots fired outside the station. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Mateu. BART officials did not comment Thursday but told another news organization they are reviewing options.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A low-pressure system moving inland through Southern California is drawing subtropical moisture into the region, bringing heavy rain and showers. The National Weather Service issued flood advisories Thursday for parts of San Diego, Rivreside and Orange counties. The next weather system is expected to bring rain and snow to Northern California during the weekend and reach the southern half of the state by Monday. California needs all the rain and snow it can get. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows more than 48% of California now in moderate drought and another 30% is abnormally dry.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was wounded in the leg when his gun discharged during a struggle with a suspect, The office says the deputy was heading to a domestic violence call Wednesday when a man walking on a street attacked him. During the fight, a round fired from his gun and grazed his upper leg. An off-duty deputy saw the fight and helped arrest the man. The wounded deputy was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect is only identified as a parolee at large. Deputies couldn’t find the people reportedly involved in the domestic violence incident.