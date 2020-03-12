California

Associated Press California Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 12.

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for suspects charged in home invasion case – Arraignment of Jalen Daniel Hall and Millard Lefenus Hill, former student athletes charged in home invasion case * Case no. VA148708

Location: Norwalk Courthouse, 12720 Norwalk Boulevard, Norwalk, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with murdering his wife – Pretrial hearing for Thomas Foster, charged with the alleged domestic violence killing of his wife of 35 years * Case no. SA097123

Location: Airport Courthouse, 11701 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Airport Branch, 1 310 727 6500

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with stabbing elderly parents – Preliminary hearing setting for Stephen Lloyd Fader, charged with stabbing his mother to death and injuring his father at the family’s Santa Monica home * Case no. SA099891

Location: Airport Courthouse, 11701 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Airport Branch, 1 310 727 6500

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Jury trial of man charged with killing neighbor – Jury selection in trial of Massimo Barbagallo, charged with with fatally shooting his Temple City neighbor * Case No. GA106148

Location: Alhambra Courthouse, 150 West Commonwealth Avenue, Alhambra, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Alhambra Branch, 1 626 308 5302

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Jury trial of woman charged with setting man on fire – Jury trial of Shalonda Christine Shaw, charged with attempted murder for allegedly setting a man on fire * Case no. BA480942

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for Pomona man charged with torture murder of child’s mother – Pretrial hearing for Clarence Durell Dear, in relation to an alleged domestic dispute on Christmas Day 2015. Dear is accused of dousing the victim with a flammable liquid and setting her on fire. She later died in hospital. Dear is charged with one count of murder with the special circumstance of torture, as well as one count of cruelty to a child, the couple’s young son. The special circumstance makes Dear eligible for the death penalty * Case no. KA111435

Location: Pomona Courthouse South, 400 Civic Center Plaza, Pomona, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Pomona Branch, 1 909 620 3350

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Preliminary hearing setting for Max Verdi, charged with attempted murders and Union Station crime spree * Case no. BA474608

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Los Angeles

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Pretrial hearing for Vardan Tokmajyan, a Koreatown smoke shop employee charged with stabbing a customer * Case no. BA468019

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz, CJC, 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for Palmdale, Littlerock store operators charged in $6 million food stamps scam – Preliminary hearing setting for Maria Teresa Ramirez, Yessica Raquel Garay, and Maria Magdalena Salgado aka Maria Magdalena Gonzalez, store operators charged in a food stamps-for-cash scam that allegedly defrauded the federal government out of an estimated $6 million. From 2011 to 2017, Ramirez, Garay and Salgado are accused of illegally exchanging SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, for cash. They allegedly charged fictitious SNAP-eligible purchases to the benefit cards and collected fees for the transactions * 14 other people have been charged in relation to the case * Case no. BA476430

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz, CJC, 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for owner of laser hair removal business charged with sexual battery – Motions hearing for Antonio Nozar charged with one misdemeanor count each of practicing medicine without a certificate and sexual battery, and Hooshang Tabibian charged with one misdemeanor count of conspiring, aiding or abetting another to practice medicine without a certificate. Nozar allegedly performed laser hair removal without a license at his Smooth Skin Laser Clinic in Glendale, using Tabibian’s name and medical license to make his business appear legitimate. He also allegedly sexually assaulted a client * Case no. 6GD02106

Location: Glendale Courthouse, 600 East Broadway, Glendale, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Jury trial of suspect charged with killing three in Downey – Penalty phase resumes in jury trial of Jade Douglas Harris, facing multiple capital murder charges for the Downey attack that left three people dead and two wounded. Harris allegedly spotted a car he wanted to steal on Craigslist, and on viewing the vehicle opened fire on three people, killing Josimar Rojas and Irene Cardenas Reyes and injuring another woman. He then allegedly forced Susana Perez Ruelas to take him to a nearby home before fatally shooting her and shooting a boy who survived. He is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of kidnapping for carjacking, three carjacking counts, two kidnapping counts and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon * Case No. BA400165

Location: Norwalk Courthouse, 12720 Norwalk Boulevard, Norwalk, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Norwalk Branch, 1 562 807 7212

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Jury trial of New York real estate heir extradited to Los Angeles on murder charge – People’s testimony in jury trial of Robert Durst, a New York real estate heir charged with first-degree murder of his friend Susan Berman in 2000. Durst is accused of shooting Berman shortly before she was scheduled to be interviewed by authorities about the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathleen, who was never found. Durst was arrested in New Orleans in March 2015, the day before HBO showed the final episode of documentary series ‘The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst’, in which he appears to admit to the murder of Berman and other crimes including the 2003 murder and dismemberment of his neighbor of which he was acquitted. Los Angeles County prosecutors have been seeking to bring Durst to California since shortly after his arrest, but he first faced a federal weapons charge in New Orleans, to which he pleaded guilty and was given a seven-year prison sentence. If convicted as charged, Durst faces the death penalty * Case no. SA089983

Location: Airport Courthouse, 11701 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Contacts: LADA Airport Branch, 1 310 727 6500

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for man charged with hate crime and criminal threats – Preliminary hearing setting for Cameron Brunson Blake, charged with one count each of vandalism of a religious property, a hate crime, and criminal threats for allegedly defacing a synagogue and threatening to injure or kill another man * Case no. SA101245

Location: Airport Courthouse, 11701 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Airport Branch, 1 310 727 6500

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Jury trial of suspected gang members accused of 2001 killing of young girl – People’s testimony in jury trial of Santos Grimaldi, Rogelio Contreras and Melvin Sandoval, suspected of being MS-13 gang members and indicted in the 2001 rape and murder of a young girl * Case no. BA396138

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz, CJC, 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for elderly man charged with slitting woman’s throat and animal cruelty – Pretrial hearing for Lance Anthony Semkus on attempted murder and animal cruelty charges. Semkus, who was 73 at the time of the incident, is charged with attempting to steal a woman’s dog in front of a pet store on 23 Oct 2017. Later on the same day, the defendant allegedly approached another woman and slashed her throat. The woman fought him off but is alleged to have suffered severe injuries to her neck and hand. Investigators later discovered Semkus’ two dogs had been killed * Case no. GA102199

Location: Pasadena Courthouse, 300 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Pasadena Branch, 1 626 356 5620

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for ex-Centinela Valley Superintendent charged with embezzlement – Pretrial hearing for ex-Centinela Valley Superintendent Jose Fernandez, charged with embezzlement and conflict of interest * Case no. YA096660

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz, CJC, 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA media relations, 1 213 257 2000

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Court hearing for truck driver charged with killing six in crash on I-5 – Sentencing/ pretrial hearing for Richard Lopez, a commercial truck driver charged with the deaths of two women and four children who died when the truck crashed into their disabled van on Interstate 5. Lopez allegedly crashed into the victim’s van, which had broken down and was partially blocking the right lane, causing it to burst into flames and roll into an embankment. According to the criminal complaint, Lopez had not rested the legally mandated 10 hours after allegedly driving for more than 15 hours * Lopez second trial ended in a hung jury. Following deliberations the jury returned with a split decision, seven guilty and five not guilty on the six charges of manslaughter. They found Lopez guilty of the misdemeanor failure to comply with California Highway patrol regulations as a commercial driver * Case no. 7SC00100

Location: San Fernando Courthouse, 900 3rd Street, San Fernando, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA San Fernando Branch, 1 818 898 2511

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Motions hearing for Jose Maria Cuatro Jr. and Ursula Elaine Juarez, charged with death of 4-year-old son* Case no. BA484076

Location: Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse, 42011 4th St W, Lancaster, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Antelope Valley Branch, 1 661 974 7700

Thursday, Mar. 12 9:00 AM Dem Reps. Danny Davis and Karen Bass discuss coronavirus and foster youth – Democratic Reps. Danny Davis, Karen Bass and members of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth host a press conference to urge colleges and universities to consider foster youth in coronavirus precautions

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://davis.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepDannyDavis

Contacts: Tumia Romero, Office of Rep. Danny Davis, tumia.romero@mail.house.gov, 1 312 610 0925

Thursday, Mar. 12 9:00 AM Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announces first day of Census Self-Response Period – First day of Census Self-Response Period, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA County Supervisors Hilda Solis, Kathryn Barger, and Sheila Kuehl, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Monica Rodriguez and Paul Krekorian, and Long Beach City Councilmember Rex Richardson

Location: Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

Thursday, Mar. 12 9:00 AM Six Rivers test employee emergency driving skills – Six Rivers National Forest fire management employees test their emergency driving skills in every vehicle they want to be qualified to drive, including pickup trucks and crew buggies, utility vehicles, water tenders and various sizes of fire engines

Location: Samoa Drag Strip, Eureka, CA

Weblinks: http://www.fs.fed.us, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: Bridget Litten, Forest Service media, bridgetmlitten@fs.fed.us, 1 707 441 3673

Thursday, Mar. 12 9:00 AM Los Angeles County Census press event – Census kick-off press conference hosted by the Los Angeles County Census Outreach Community Partners. Speakers include Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Paul Krekorian and Monica Rodriguez, Long Beach City Councilmember Rex Richardson, and California Community Foundation President and CEO Antonia Hernandez

Location: Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: Alex Galitsky, ANCA Western Region media, alex@ancawr.org, 1 818 745 4555

Thursday, Mar. 12 9:30 AM Memorial service for former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor and California state Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian

Location: Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St, San Luis Obispo, CA

Weblinks: https://missionsanluisobispo.org/

Contacts: Tony Cipolla, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office PI officer, tcipolla@co.slo.ca.us, 1 805 781 4547

Thursday, Mar. 12 10:00 AM USCIS presents U.S. certificates of citizenship to 100 local young people – USCIS presents U.S. certificates of citizenship to 100 local young people, in recognition of young people who obtained citizenship through their parents

Location: The Richard Nixon Library & Museum, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA

Weblinks: http://www.uscis.gov, https://twitter.com/uscis

Contacts: Claire Nicholson, USCIS public affairs, Claire.K.Nicholson@uscis.dhs.gov, 1 202 288 1637

Thursday, Mar. 12 10:00 AM California City Correctional Facility Seed Project media availability – Media invited to California City Correctional Facility to observe the benefits of the Mojave Desert Seed Project. In partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, the project allows incarcerated people at CAC to help restore native Mojave Desert plants that feed and shelter wild tortoises

Location: California City Correctional Facility, 22844 Virginia Blvd., California City, CA

Weblinks: http://www.cdcr.ca.gov

Contacts: Lt. Sharman Parker, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 1 661 678 5306

Blue jeans, blue clothing, cellphones and live broadcasts are not permitted

Thursday, Mar. 12 10:00 AM California Public Utilities Commission Voting Meeting

Location: California Victim Compensation Board, 400 R St., Sacramento, CA

Weblinks: http://www.cpuc.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/californiapuc

Contacts: Terrie Prosper, CPUC press, news@cpuc.ca.gov, 1 415 703 1366

Also available via listen-only call-in number at 1-800-857-1917, passcode 92105

Thursday, Mar. 12 10:30 AM San Jose Mayor and SJC officials give update on coronavirus – Officials from the City of San Jose and Mineta San Jose International Airport give briefing on the recent confirmation of TSA agents who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Speakers include San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, City Manager Dave Sykes and SJC Assistant Director of Aviation Judy Ross

Location: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, 1701 Airport Blvd., San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.flysanjose.com, https://twitter.com/FlySJC

Contacts: Rachel Davis, Office of Mayor Sam Liccardo, rachel.davis@sanjoseca.gov, 1 408 712 9149

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 12 11:00 AM LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau announces human trafficking arrest – Los Angeles Police Department Operations-Valley Bureau press conference to announce human trafficking arrest. Speakers include Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys Guillermo Santiso and Ted Swenson

Location: LAPD Valley Traffic Division, 7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lapdonline.org, https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ

Contacts: LAPD media, pio@lapd.lacity.org, 1 213 486 5910

Thursday, Mar. 12 11:00 AM California AG Becerra attends press conference highlighting importance of 2020 Census – Press conference highlighting importance of 2020 Census, with speakers including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox, San Diego County Library Director Migell Acosta, SANDAG 2020 Census Complete Count Working Group Chairperson Angelica Davis, and Chula Vista Community Collaborative Member of Count Me 2020 Coalition Executive Director Margarita Holguin

Location: Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library, 4375 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA

Weblinks: http://ag.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/AGBecerra

Contacts: California Attorney General media, agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov, 1 916 210 6000

Press conference will be streamed live on the home page of the California Department of Justice website: www.oag.ca.gov

Thursday, Mar. 12 11:30 AM Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Capitol Hill – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hosts Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar for Annual Friends of Ireland luncheon, as part of the annual St. Patrick’s Day events in Washington, DC, with other attendees including Ireland Ambassador to the U.S. Amb. Daniel Mulhall, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Friends of Ireland Congressional Caucus Co-Chairs Democratic Rep. Richard Neal and Republican Rep. Peter King * The luncheon tradition was started in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill to signify their bipartisan commitment to peace and security in Ireland * President Donald Trump does not attend – the first time the U.S. president has missed the event since 2003

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

A departure ceremony photo opportunity will take place following the luncheon on the East Front House Steps at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 12 3:00 PM Los Angeles Police Department press conference to announce the arrest of a fatal hit and run suspect

Location: Main Street and 117th St., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lapdonline.org, https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ

Contacts: LAPD media, pio@lapd.lacity.org, 1 213 486 5910

Thursday, Mar. 12 5:30 PM CANCELED: Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority community open house – CANCELED: Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority community open house for the Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Glendora to Montclair, with station artists Eugene and Anne Olsen Daub * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: 245 E Bonita Ave, 245 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA

Weblinks: http://foothillgoldline.org/, https://twitter.com/IWillRide

Contacts: Albert Ho, Foothill Gold Line, aho@foothillgoldline.org, 1 626 305 7038 , 1 213 915 6882

Thursday, Mar. 12 6:00 PM – Santa Cruz Police Department hosts a town hall meeting on the proposed Public Safety Quality of Life Ordinance Package

Location: Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St, Santa Cruz, CA

Weblinks: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/

Contacts: Joyce Blaschke, Santa Cruz Police Department, jblaschke@cityofsantacruz.com, 1 831 420 5844

Thursday, Mar. 12 6:30 PM Big Sunday Gala

Location: Candela La Brea, 831 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://bigsunday.org/, https://twitter.com/BigSundayorg

Contacts: Rachel Schwartz, Big Sunday PR and Media, rachel@bigsunday.org, 1 310 990 2764

Thursday, Mar. 12 7:00 PM Dance Gavin Dance begin North American tour

Location: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/DGDtheband

Contacts: Charley Bezer, Cosa Nostra PR U.S., charley@cosanostrapr.com, 1 818 423 9273

Thursday, Mar. 12 8:00 PM Pussy Riot begin North American tour

Location: Constellation Room, 3503 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/pussyrrriot

Contacts: Inge Colsen, Gold Atlas, inge@goldatl.as, 1 212 203 5240

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Sunday, Mar. 22 San Diego Latino Film Festival – 25th San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF), showcasing the latest in Latino cinema

Location: AMC Fashion Valley 18, 7037 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sdlatinofilm.com/, https://twitter.com/sdlatinofilm, #SDLFF2020

Contacts: Ethan van Thillo, San Diego Latino Film Festival, ethan@mediaartscenter.org, 1 619 230 1938

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Sunday, Mar. 15 LA Harbor International Film Festival – 17th LA Harbor International Film Festival (LAHIFF), annual non-competitive, non-juried film festival

Location: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA

Weblinks: http://www.laharborfilmfest.com, https://twitter.com/LAHarborFilm, #LAHarborFilmFestival

Contacts: Stephanie Mardesich, LA Harbor International Film Festival, stephaniemardesich@yahoo.com, 1 310 519 0756

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Friday, Mar. 13 POSTPONED: LogiMed conference – POSTPONED: LogiMed U.S. Medical Device Supply Chain and Logistics Conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://logimedusa.wbresearch.com/, https://twitter.com/WBResearch

Contacts: WBR New York, info@wbresearch.com, 1 888 482 6012

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Friday, Mar. 13 Pharma TechOps conference

Location: Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.we-conect.com/, https://twitter.com/weCONECT

Contacts: we.CONECT Global Leaders, info@we-conect.com, +49 30 52 10 70 3 0

Thursday, Mar. 12 FutureIT Conference and Expo Los Angeles – FutureIT Conference and Expo for network and IT professionals

Location: Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort And Spa, 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.futureitidg.com, https://twitter.com/FutureITIDG

Contacts: Lynn Holmlund, Network World media, lynn_holmlund@idg.com, 1 508 935 4526

Thursday, Mar. 12 Slack Technologies Q4 earnings – Slack Technologies Q4 earnings, for the company that describes itself as ‘a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications, and data’

Weblinks: http://slackhq.com, https://twitter.com/SlackHQ

Contacts: Karesha McGee, Slack Technologies Inc Press, pr@slack.com

Thursday, Mar. 12 Gap Q4 2019 earnings – Gap, Inc. Q4 2019 earnings, for the clothing retailer with brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix

Weblinks: http://www.gapinc.com/, https://twitter.com/gapinc

Contacts: Gap Inc Press, Press@gap.com, 1 415 427 1805

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Friday, Mar. 13 Industry of Things World USA conference

Location: Paradise Point Resort & Spa, 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.we-conect.com/event/, https://twitter.com/weCONECT

Contacts: we.CONECT Global Leaders, info@we-conect.com, +49 30 52 10 70 3 0

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Sunday, Mar. 15 POSTPONED: San Francisco Ocean Film Festival – POSTPONED: 17th annual San Francisco Ocean Film Festival, celebrating films that increase appreciation of the oceans, established to improve public understanding of the environmental, social and cultural importance of marine ecosystems * Postponed until ‘a later date in the year’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.oceanfilmfest.org/, https://twitter.com/oceanfilmfest

Contacts: San Francisco Ocean Film Festival , info@oceanfilmfest.org, 1 415 561 6251

Thursday, Mar. 12 Stars & Strikes Celebrity & Poker Bowling Tournament – 13th Annual Stars & Strikes Celebrity Bowling & Poker Tournament, celebrity benefit raising funds and awareness for APCH’s free programs in education, the arts, athletics and vocational preparation for youth in South Central Los Angeles

Location: Pinz Bowling Center, 12655 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA

Weblinks: http://starsandstrikes2020.com, https://twitter.com/apch2830, #starsandstrikes

Contacts: APCH, info@apch.org, 1 323 232 7653

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Saturday, Mar. 14 NAP Annual Meeting and Forum – National Academies of Practice Annual Meeting and Forum, titled ‘Innovations in Interprofessional Collaboration: Scholarship, Practice and Advocacy’

Location: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa And Marina, 1441 Quivira Rd, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.napractice.org

Contacts: National Academies of Practice, info@napractice.org, 1 859 514 9184

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Friday, Mar. 13 CANCELED: Future of Individualized Medicine Conference – CANCELED: Future of Individualized Medicine Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Scripps Seaside Forum, 8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla, CA

Weblinks: http://www.scripps.edu/foim20, https://twitter.com/scrippsrti

Contacts: Scripps Research Translational Institute, press@scripps.edu, 1 858 784 2666

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Friday, Mar. 13 Spring Global Leadership and Management Conference

Location: University of Riverside, 11840 Pierce St, Riverside, CA

Weblinks: http://uofriverside.com/conference.html, https://twitter.com/UofRiverside

Contacts: University of Riverside, conference@uofriverside.com, 1 951 637 0100

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Sunday, Mar. 15 – California Department of Fish and Wildlife expected to conduct helicopter surveys of elk in Mendocino County

Location: Mendocino County, CA

Weblinks: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/

Contacts: Peter Tira, California Department of Fish and Wildlife , peter.tira@wildlife.ca.gov, 1 916 215 3858

Thursday, Mar. 12 2:00 PM Adobe Inc: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html, https://twitter.com/Adobe

Contacts: Mike Saviage, Adobe Investor Relations, ir@adobe.com, 1 408 536 4416

Thursday, Mar. 12 2:00 PM Gap Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.gapinc.com/content/gapinc/html/investors/fin_news_events.html, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: David Davick, Gap Inc Investor Relations, Investor_relations@gap.com, 1 415 427 2164

Thursday, Mar. 12 Adobe Inc: Q1 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.adobe.com/, https://twitter.com/Adobe

Contacts: Mike Saviage, Adobe Investor Relations, ir@adobe.com, 1 408 536 4416

Thursday, Mar. 12 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.rsac.com/

Contacts: Brenda Miyamoto, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Investor Relations, investor@rsac.com, 1 213 576 2428

Thursday, Mar. 12 Oracle Corp: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.oracle.com/, https://twitter.com/Oracle

Contacts: Roy Lobo, Oracle Corp Investor Relations, investor_us@oracle.com, 1 650 506 4073

Thursday, Mar. 12 Gap Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://www.gapinc.com/content/gapinc/html/investors/fin_news_events.html, https://twitter.com/Gap

Contacts: David Davick, Gap Inc Investor Relations, Investor_relations@gap.com, 1 415 427 2164

Friday, Mar. 13 8:30 AM HOPE Annual Latina History Day Conference – HOPE annual Latina History Day Conference, bringing together women to celebrate the historic accomplishments of Latinas and presenting workshops on career development, community issues, and financial empowerment

Location: Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles, 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.latinas.org, https://twitter.com/HOPELatinas

Contacts: HOPE, latinas@latinas.org, 1 213 622 0606

Friday, Mar. 13 8:00 PM Opening night for Deaf West Theatre’s production of ‘Orphee’ – ‘Orphee’, opening night for Deaf West Theatre’s new production of the 1926 play by surrealist poet, playwright and filmmaker Jean Cocteau, following a celebrated poet with writer’s block who isolates himself in the countryside with his wife Eurydice, where he seeks inspiration. Directed by Deena Selenow and starring Danny Cron, Daniel Durant, Malik B. El-Amin and Amelia Hensley

Location: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, 2055 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://www.deafwest.org/, https://twitter.com/DeafWest

Contacts: Lucy Pollak, Lucy PR, lucy@lucypr.com, 1 818 887 1499

Friday, Mar. 13 – Sunday, Mar. 22 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars. Highlights include A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’, and panel events with creators and talent from ‘Modern Family’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, and ‘Outlander’ * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Friday, Mar. 13 – Monday, Mar. 16 CANCELED: ASCD Empower Annual Conference and Exhibit Show – CANCELED: ASCD Empower Annual Conference and Exhibit Show * ASCD was formerly the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development * Cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.ascd.org/annualconference, https://twitter.com/ASCDconf, #empower20

Contacts: ASCD press, press@ascd.org

Friday, Mar. 13 Opening night for world premiere of comedy spy thriller by Mark Wilding – ‘Our Man in Santiago’, opening night for the world premiere of Mark Wilding’s comedy spy thriller inspired by the true story of a botched U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile’s democratically elected leader, directed by Charlie Mount. Starring Presciliana Esparolini, Nick McDow and George Tovar, with Steve Nevil as Richard Nixon and Michael Van Duzer as Henry Kissinger

Location: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.theatrewest.org

Contacts: Lucy Pollak, Lucy Pollak Public Relations, lucy@lucypr.com, 1 818 887 1499

Friday, Mar. 13 CANCELED: SIEPR Economic Summit, with World Bank President David Malpass speaking – CANCELED: SIEPR Economic Summit, followed by dinner featuring keynote by World Bank President David Malpass * Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Sheraton Palo Alto, 625 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA

Weblinks: http://siepr.stanford.edu

Contacts: Leslie Murray, SIEPR, leslie.murray@stanford.edu, 1 650 497 1006

Friday, Mar. 13 Public Storage Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://investors.publicstorage.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/PublicStorage

Contacts: Clemente Teng, Public Storage Investor Relations, 1 818 244 8080 x 1141

Friday, Mar. 13 Prologis Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://ir.prologis.com/events-and-presentations/events/2018, https://twitter.com/Prologis

Contacts: Tracy Ward, ProLogis Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, tward@prologis.com, 1 415 733 9565

Friday, Mar. 13 February Business Update

Weblinks: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations, https://twitter.com/CharlesSchwab

Contacts: Rich Fowler, Charles Schwab Investor Relations, investor.relations@schwab.com, 1 415 667 1841

Saturday, Mar. 14 9:00 AM CANCELED: Southern California Blood Cancer Conference – CANCELED: Southern California Blood Cancer Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Anaheim Marriott, 700 Convention Way, Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.leukemia-lymphoma.org, https://twitter.com/LLSusa

Contacts: Andrea Greif, LLS communications, andrea.greif@lls.org, 1 914 821 8958

Saturday, Mar. 14 6:00 PM POSTPONED: UNICEF Ball – POSTPONED: UNICEF Ball, 8th annual black tie gala bringing together over 700 philanthropists, celebrities, and community leaders to support UNICEF’s mission of saving the lives of children. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, honoring Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award); author Deepak Chopra (Spirit of Compassion Award); and author and former UNICEF president and CEO Caryl Stern (Helenka Pantaleoni Humanitarian Award) * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA

Weblinks: http://www.unicefball.org/, https://twitter.com/UNICEF

Contacts: UNICEF media relations, media@unicefusa.org

Saturday, Mar. 14 8:00 PM Razzie Awards – 40th Golden Raspberry Awards, aka The Razzie Awards, celebrating the worst films and performances of the year. ‘Cats’, ‘Rambo: Last Blood’, and ‘Madea Family Funeral’ lead the nominations with eight, and are all nominated for Worst Picture of the Year alongside ‘The Fanatic’ and ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’. Worst Acting nominees include James Franco, David Harbour, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta (Actor); and Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway, Francesca Hayward, Tyler Perry and Rebel Wilson (Actress). Nominees for the Razzie Redeemer Award are Eddie Murphy in ‘Dolemite Is My Name’, Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick 3’ and ‘Toy Story 4’, Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems’, Jennifer Lopez in ‘Hustlers’ and Will Smith in ‘Aladdin’. This year’s ceremony is broadcast live for the first time on Comedy Dynamics Network

Location: Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.razzies.com/, https://twitter.com/RazzieAwards

Contacts: Golden Raspberry Awards, info@razzies.com

Media check-in: 7PM

Saturday, Mar. 14 – Monday, Mar. 16 CANCELED: American Council on Education Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.aceannualmeeting.org/, https://twitter.com/ACEducation

Contacts: ACE Meetings, annualmeeting@acenet.edu, 1 202 939-9444

Saturday, Mar. 14 – Monday, Mar. 16 ISSTD Annual Conference – International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation Annual Conference, ‘The World Congress on Complex Trauma and Dissociation: 2020: Envisioning the Coming Decade’

Location: InterContinental San Francisco, 888 Howard St, San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://www.isst-d.org/, https://twitter.com/ISSTD

Contacts: ISSTD, info@isst-d.org, 1 703 610 9037

Saturday, Mar. 14 POSTPONED: PaleyFest television festival in LA continues – POSTPONED: 37th William S. Paley Television Festival aka PaleyFest 2020, pop culture event featuring premiere screenings and exclusive conversations with some of TV’s biggest stars continues with panel events with the cast and creatives of ‘One Day at a Time’ and ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA

Weblinks: http://www.paleycenter.org/, https://twitter.com/paleycenter, #PaleyFest

Contacts: Megan Levy Schauer , The Lippin Group Vice President, megan@lippingroup.com, 1 323 965 1990 x 324

Saturday, Mar. 14 Visual theater troupe Mummenschanz perform at Luckman Fine Arts Complex – ‘You & Me’, performance piece by Switzerland-based visual theater troupe Mummenschanz, featuring no musical tracking and no stage set, with the artists using only their bodies, objects and masks against a black background

Location: Luckman Fine Arts Complex, 5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.luckmanarts.org/

Contacts: Luckman Fine Arts Complex, press@luckmanarts.org