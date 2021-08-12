Reno district: Parent knowingly child with COVID to school

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The school district for the Reno area says 80 people were exposed to the coronavirus as a result of a parent knowingly sending a child to school two days after learning the student had tested positive for COVID-19. The Washoe County School District said in a statement Wednesday that the parent with the “presumably-infectious child attending Marce Herz Middle School also had tested positive and “refused to communicate with the school.” Some students were sent home to quarantine but the district did not specify how many were. The district said those students kept from school are expected to participate in home-learning and keep up with the school work.