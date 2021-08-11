DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction ‘his way’

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor told a judge that a Las Vegas homeowner accused of shooting three live-in tenants after an argument over unpaid rent made statements that he didn’t want to go through an eviction proceeding and wanted to handle things “his way.” The judge on Wednesday heard that another renter was in the house but wasn’t injured during the early Tuesday shooting that left two women dead and a man badly wounded. The 78-year-old landlord, Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, was arrested and remains jailed without bail pending another court hearing next Monday. The prosecutor said the witness who was in the small pink downtown Las Vegas home provided graphic details of the shooting and said he saw Lozano-Sanchez smiling afterward.