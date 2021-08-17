Susan B. Anthony photo, found in attic, now going to auction

AP National News

GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — A rare framed photograph of Susan B. Anthony is being auctioned with a starting price of $5,000. The 20-by-16-inch photo was found in an concealed attic space in a building in Geneva, New York, after the property was sold in December. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Tuesday that the owner of the building, David Whitcomb, has worked with an antiques dealer to bring some 350 items discovered in the attic to auction. One Source Auctions of Canandaigua will hold the auction Sept. 18. The house says it was difficult to know how much the collection would fetch because some of the items are one of a kind.