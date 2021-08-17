Prototype military plane crashes outside Moscow, kills 3

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — A prototype military transport plane has crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow, killing all three crew members on board, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation said. The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Moscow, according to the company. Two test pilots and a flight engineer were aboard the plane, and none survived the crash. The Baza online news outlet posted a video in the messaging app Telegram of an airplane crashing into the woods after one of its engines caught fire.