Vaccine mandates grow in NY; NYC venues to start checking

AP National News

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

New York (AP) — Vaccine mandates are expanding in New York. The state ordered hospital and nursing home workers Monday to get COVID-19 inoculations. And New York City is poised to start requiring them Tuesday for anyone in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, museums and many other leisure venues. The new policies aim to goad people into getting vaccinated. Like the rest of the U.S., New York is confronting a coronavirus wave powered by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.