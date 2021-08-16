Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:54 pm

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a teenager at Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, May 18, 2021. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 0.1% as compared to the same time yesterday to 33 million, as of 5:49 a.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
CNN Newsource
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a teenager at Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, May 18, 2021. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 0.1% as compared to the same time yesterday to 33 million, as of 5:49 a.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot. The goal is to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

Coronavirus / Health
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content