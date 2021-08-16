Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

AP National News

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to departure. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s most populous state on Tuesday reported its third-highest COVID-19 daily infection count of the pandemic, but the government leader said the spread of the delta variant in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, had not yet peaked. New Zealand, meanwhile, detected its first community case of the coronavirus in months.