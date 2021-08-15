Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery

AP National News

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America’s lobster fishing businesses could be subjected to electronic tracking requirements to try to protect vulnerable right whales and get a better idea of the population of the valuable crustaceans. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory authority, said this month it is considering implementing the tracking requirements for lobster boats that have federal permits. The rules would also apply to boats that harvest Jonah crabs, which are the subject of another important New England fishery. Regulators say the tracking requirement would provide scientists with better data about the fishery.