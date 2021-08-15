Algeria detains 36 in mob killing of man amid wildfires

AP National News

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities say they have detained 36 people in the mob killing and burning of a man in a town in the country’s Kabyle region that the crowd wrongly suspected of starting dozens of wildfires. The head of the judicial police said Sunday that the victim had gone to the town to help. The fires that began last Monday tore through the mountainous region, killing at least 47 residents and 28 soldiers while destroying olive groves and livestock. But the brutality of the killing on Wednesday by a fanatic crowd of a man described by friends and family as an artist eclipsed the fires after pictures and video of the scene were posted on social media.