Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:18 am

Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

KEYT

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, KELLI KENNEDY and STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise among young Americans, so too have deaths in a population once thought to be largely shielded from the worst of the pandemic. It marks a sharp contrast to the elderly and frail, many living in nursing homes, who succumbed to the virus a year ago before states made seniors a priority to get inoculated first. It’s still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in younger people but health experts say one thing is certain: The more contagious strain is causing more cases among people age 50 and under. Most of those who have died were unvaccinated. 

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content