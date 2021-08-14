Judge: Reword part of Minneapolis police ballot question

AP National News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that part of a ballot question that will soon be before Minneapolis voters on the future of the city’s police department must be rewritten. The proposal has become a key issue in the November elections and has drawn national attention and money as citizens decide the future of public safety in the city following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The Star Tribune reports that Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson on Friday instructed the city to remove an explanatory note outlining details of the proposal before voters, calling its wording “problematic.”