Bus crashes on NY Thruway; over 50 people taken to hospitals

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a bus bound for Niagara Falls has crashed on the New York State Thruway in central New York, sending over 50 people to hospitals. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries. State police say 57 people were aboard when the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Weedsport. Auburn Community Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon says about 27 people were taken there, and some were transferred to Upstate University Hospital for high-level trauma care. Upstate says it received 25 patients in all. Chadderdon says the bus was heading from the Fishkill area of the Hudson Valley to the scenic falls area.