Venezuelan government, opposition leaders meet in Mexico

AP National News

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and FABIOLA SANCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition have met for the first time in two years to look for a change in the South American nation’s prolonged political standoff. Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding Friday in Mexico City for talks that will be facilitated by Norwegian diplomats. The agenda contemplates a schedule for elections that would include observers, renouncing to violence, reparations for victims of violence, social and economic measures and the lifting of sanctions. The sanctions imposed by the U.S. have exacerbated Venezuela’s punishing economic crisis. The U.S. is not participating directly in the process but holds influence over whatever the two sides agree on.