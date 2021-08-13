Shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1; student detained

AP National News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities said one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near down Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday. Police said Friday that the shooting was an isolated incident between two Washington Middle School students who were believed to be about 13 years old. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children.