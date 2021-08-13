DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

AP National News

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the grounds after local police said shots were heard on streets near the base and a gunman ran onto the grounds. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base. The naval support facility at the north end of the base is used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the fleet of green helicopters that carry the president and vice president.