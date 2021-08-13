Battle over masks, vaccines roils California recall election

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The fight over mask and vaccine mandates moved to the center of California’s looming recall election, with candidate Larry Elder promising to swiftly roll back sweeping government orders. Democrats labeled the leading Republican as a science skeptic who would endanger public health. Elder told reporters during an online gathering that if he replaces Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 election he will suspend any mask or vaccine mandates in place for state workers “right away.” Elder said he believes vaccines work and he has been vaccinated himself, but believes it should be a personal choice, not a government mandate.