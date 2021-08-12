UK economy grows again but still below pre-pandemic level

AP National News

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show the British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted. The Office for National Statistics also said that the British economy grew by 1% in June alone, the fifth straight month of growth. The lifting of pandemic restrictions following the rapid rollout of vaccines in the U.K. has buoyed growth in recent months. All legal limits on contact, such as social distancing rules and caps on the number of people allowed to gather together, were lifted in July. Economists expect further growth in the months to come even though confirmed virus cases have risen as a result of greater social contact.