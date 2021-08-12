Official: Canada sending forces to close Afghan embassy

AP National News

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where Canadian staff in the Kabul embassy will be evacuated before closing. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The Biden administration is also rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.