Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach

AP National News

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — A political feud is brewing over Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state’s investigation into how election equipment passwords from a rural Republican-dominated county got posted on a right-wing blog. Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she has ordered Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to hand over election equipment, video footage of the equipment and other materials. Peters has not responded but alleges Griswold’s staff raided her office in an attempt to take over the conservative county’s elections. Peters made the allegations at an event hosted by My Pillow company CEO Mike Lindell. He is known for supporting Trump and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.