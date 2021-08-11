Va. school board OKs revised transgender student guidelines

AP National News

ASHBURN, Va, (AP) — A northern Virginia school board has voted to expand access for transgender students to school facilities and groups. The Washington Post reports that the Loudoun County School Board voted 7-2 for the guidelines on Wednesday, a day after hundreds of people for and against the changes converged for a public hearing. The guidelines also require teachers to address transgender children by names and pronouns that they use. Tuesday’s public comment period went over four hours, leading to the vote delay. Hundreds of people also attended a meeting in June when the board considered the proposal publicly for the first time.