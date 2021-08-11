Poland passes law that would cut off property claims

AP National News

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament has passed a law that would prevent former Polish property owners, among them Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from regaining property expropriated by the country’s communist regime. Israel condemned the legislation, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying it “damages both the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims.” The adopted amendment would prevent property ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years. It affects property that belonged to Jewish and non-Jewish owners who had properties who were seized in the communist era.