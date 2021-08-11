Helicopter with tourists crashes in east Russia; 8 missing

AP National News

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists has crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, leaving up to eight people missing. News agencies reported at least eight survived. Emergency workers including divers were searching for more survivors in Kuril Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve where the helicopter went down. The reserve has Russia’s only geyser basin and is a major tourist attraction on the peninsula. The area where the crash occurred in only accessible by helicopter and fog was complicating rescue efforts. The Mi-8 helicopter was manufactured 37 years ago and its operator said it was in good shape.