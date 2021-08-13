27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

AP National Business

BELIZE CITY (AP) — The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City. The positive cases it reported Wednesday were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers. All 27 were vaccinated, have mild or no symptoms, and are in isolation. The Washington Post reports Carnival says it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line had not given specific numbers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that it has investigated the ship and it remains under observation.