New Zealand loses its precious ‘Rings’ series to Britain

AP National Business

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has long been associated with “The Lord of the Rings” but with the filming of a major new television series suddenly snatched away, the nation has become more like Mordor than the Shire for hundreds of workers. In a major blow to the nation’s small but vibrant screen industry, Amazon Studios says the second season of its original series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien is being moved to Britain. New Zealand government figures show the the production is one of the most expensive in history, with Amazon spending at least $465 million on the first season, which just finished filming.