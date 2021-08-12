Kentucky Sen. Paul failed to disclose wife’s stock trade

AP National Business

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclose that his wife bought stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment. It’s an investment that was made after Congress was briefed on the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of its danger. The Republican filed a disclosure Wednesday revealing that Kelley Paul purchased as much as $15,000 in Gilead stock in February 2020. Trades are supposed to be reported within 45 days. A spokeswoman says Kelley Paul used her own earnings to make the investment and said the failure to disclose it was an oversight.