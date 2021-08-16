Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

AP California

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

Payton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League looking to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished. The second-year point guard has been one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas, averaging 20.3 points, 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three games while helping the unbeaten Celtics reach Tuesday night’s championship game against the Sacramento Kings. He shot 57.7% from 3-point range in and his 1.38 points per possession is tops among all Summer League players. Pritchard won’t play in the title game because he left Las Vegas after three games due to a prior family engagement.